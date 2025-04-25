© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
A small Iowa town tries to recover and rebuild one year after a deadly tornado

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:46 PM CDT
Overhead photo of houses and businesses that shows some damage.
Bryan Olsen
Drone photo shows the devastation left behind after a tornado struck the community of Minden in 2024. “We just can't believe the people that showed up to help clean up the town, even people from all across the country," Mayor Kevin Zimmerman said.

An EF-3 tornado destroyed homes, businesses and lives in Minden on April 26, 2024. The traumatic experience shifted the perspective of the community's long-time mayor.

Determination runs deep for Minden Mayor Kevin Zimmerman. His small community in Pottawattamie County, about 30 miles outside of the Omaha metro area, took a direct hit from a damaging tornado on April 26, 2024. One man died. Millions of dollars in damage was left in the aftermath.

“We're rebuilding, we're coming back just as strong as we ever did, because there's a lot of houses getting redone," he said. "There's gonna be more people moving back in here mid-summer.”

Zimmerman estimated that about 100 of the town’s 600 residents were originally forced to leave due to a lack of housing after the storm.

Photo of three beige homes. The one in the middle is boarded up. The other two are brand new.
1 of 4  — 042525_Minden Recovery_1.jpg
Minden continues to recover from a massive storm. "We're rebuilding and not going anywhere," Mayor Kevin Zimmerman said.
Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio
Photo of a construction site that shows gray brand new town homes with bare ground in the forground. There is a heavy piece of equipment with a black basket in the front where there is a man working.
2 of 4  — 042525_Minden Construction_2.jpg
A new housing development in Minden replaces homes destroyed by the EF-3 tornado.
Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio
Photo of a home construction site. There is a yellow backhoe to the left and a foundation to a house to the right. There is bare ground all around.
3 of 4  — 042525_Minden Construction .jpg
A foundation is set for a new home in Minden. Construction can be found all across the small town in western Iowa.
Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio
Photo of the exterior of a business that is brown brick with darker brown paneling. There is a sign that says "Minden Bowl, Cafe and Lounge." There are beer signs in the windows.
4 of 4  — 042525_Minden Bowling Alley.jpg
The Minden Bowl reopened for business six months after sustaining heavy damage during a tornado in April 2024.
Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

The twister destroyed about 50 homes, with about half currently being rebuilt, and others refurbished.

“Now you drive through, a lot of houses have new siding, new roof or new design, and it's actually making the town look pretty cool," Zimmerman said. "Other areas still need a bit of work. But, you know, it's coming."

Paying for storm recovery

Finding the money to rebuild has been tough because Zimmerman said many people were underinsured, including himself.

"We were insured, but never covered for a total loss. I was about 60% insured on everything," Zimmerman said. "The city was pretty well insured, but you would never guess we’d lose water, sewer, gas and electric.”

The town currently relies on a temporary wastewater treatment plant to get by while officials work to raise the $3.5 million needed for a new facility.

“We’re still, I think, about a million or so short on our water plant," Zimmerman added. "So, we're working on grants and FEMA stuff. It just takes forever. But our sewer plant is just about done."

Other funding has come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Iowa West Foundation and other donations.

“There's just a massive amount of money that's needed to do all this,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not what we need today. It's what we need tomorrow.”

Image of a lighter blue and white water tower with the words "Minden" on it. The tower is partically covered by trees.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
The community of Minden is located in Pottawattamie County, and according to the 2020 census, was home to 600 people.

Long road to recovery

The list of things that still have to be addressed extends past the necessities for homeowners. Plans still need to be drafted for a new community center, parks and baseball diamonds.

Main Street also doesn’t look the same, as Zimmerman said. Many essential businesses are no longer there. He said out of about of 26 to 28 businesses, only five were left standing.

“We lost our pharmacy, doctor, local feed store, the seed corn guy and greenhouse. The meat market’s gone too, but I think they’re working on bringing it back,” he said. “It’s a little tough, but we’re looking forward.”

While Zimmerman hasn’t calculated the total cost of the devastation, he is heartened to see signs of nature’s renewal.

A man wearing a vibrant blue shirt that says Zimmerman. He has a mustache and a little bit of thinning brownish hair, blue eyes and a friendly smile.
Courtesy of Kevin Zimmerman
Kevin Zimmerman has been a lifelong resident, business owner and long-time mayor of Minden.

“It’s amazing. I thought we didn't have any trees left, but now I'm looking, and it's starting to green up," Zimmerman said. "You can start seeing some trees blooming. So, it’s encouraging on that end."

Not the first tornado to touch down in town

Minden weathered another damaging tornado that swept through in 1976 when Zimmerman was 10 years old.

“It wasn't quite as bad. We had a few homes damaged back then, as did some businesses. They pretty much all rebuilt,” he recalled. “But this storm was worse because buildings were just gone. I grew up here my whole life, and I’m driving around looking at property I’ve seen thousands of times, and concrete is the only thing there. I had to do a double-take.”

Zimmerman's outlook on severe weather shifted after living through a second, more intense storm.

“We used to sit in the garage and watch storms roll by," Zimmerman said. "Now, I'm in the basement hanging onto our loved ones. I'm a little more gun-shy now."
IPR News Western IowaSevere WeathertornadoRural Iowaeconomic developmentIowa towns
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer is IPR's Western Iowa Reporter, with expertise in reporting on immigrant and indigenous communities, agriculture, the environment and weather in order to help Iowans better understand their communities and the state. She's covered flooding in western Iowa, immigrants and refugees settling in Iowa, and scientific partnerships monitoring wildlife populations, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Brummer is a graduate of Buena Vista University.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
