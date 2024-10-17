Support lifts flood victims in a small Iowa town, with some limitations

When the Little Sioux River hit record levels, half of Correctionville’s 300 homes ended up with some damage — including Mayor Ken Bauer’s.

“It was a nightmare. I was just mayor for six months when the flood happened,” Bauer said. “For three days, they kept saying, 'Well, it will only get to here. It'll only get to there.' And it kept going — and it kept going.”

1 of 5 — 0624_Correctionville Flooding_2.jpg Two men travel by boat on floodwaters to check on residents of Correctionville. Many needed to evacuate after the Little Sioux River overflowed after torrential rain upstream. Ken Bauer / City of Correctionville 2 of 5 — 0624_Copeland Park Flooding.jpg Correctionville's Copeland Park was underwater after historic flooding. The Little Sioux River that surrounds three-quarters of the community in Woodbury County reached a record level of 30.92 feet on June 25, 2024, according to the National Water Prediction Service Ken Bauer / City of Correctionville 3 of 5 — 0624_Correctionville Flooding.jpg A street in Correctionville covered by water from the Little Sioux River in June. Ken Bauer / City of Correctionville 4 of 5 — 0624_Power Substation.jpg A MidAmerican Energy sub-station in Correctionville is inundated with water. Mayor Ken Bauer says the flood-protection barricade surrounding the substation did not keep the water away. Ken Bauer / City of Correctionville 5 of 5 — 0624_truck flooded.jpg Correctionville officials say the driver of the red truck tried to drive down a flooded street and stalled out. Ken Bauer / City of Correctionville

About four inches of sewage invaded Bauer’s basement.

“Well, thankfully, my kids got it all cleaned up for me when I was working at City Hall,” Bauer said.

After the initial shock, Bauer said his town pulled together for the main clean-up that took about a month.

“We did much better than many other towns,” Bauer said. “We had a lot of small towns around here help out. They put down their hammers, axes, their grudges and were willing to come — and we would do the same for them.”

1 of 3 — 101524_Mayor Bauer helping with donations.jpg Correctionville Mayor Ken Bauer helps distribute donations from the Food Bank of Siouxland to flood victims. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 3 — 101524_Correctionville City Hall.jpg A multi-agency resource center was set up at the Correctionville Community Center. Due to privacy concerns there are no flood victims photographed. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 3 — 101524_Correctionville Handouts.jpg A table full of resources for storm victims at Correctionville City Hall. Handouts to the left show a more light-hearted attitude toward the natural disaster. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

Help for flood victims

The focus turned to recovery. Woodbury County’s Long-Term Recovery Group held a multi-agency resource center at Correctionville's Community Center on Tuesday. Flood victims met face-to-face with FEMA representatives and several nonprofits, including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Community Action Agency, Catholic Charities and Iowa Legal Aid.

“Iowans are resilient,” said Ray Villarreal, Iowa Legal Aid grants administrator and outreach coordinator. “Just seeing folks navigating the hardest moment of their life, whether they rent or own, and just seeing the resiliency of powering through and saying, ‘Hey, there's somewhere else to go from here.’ They just rise to the occasion.”

Iowa Legal Aid can assist with crises that pop up after a natural disaster — ranging from FEMA denials, insurance claims, contractor fraud, landlord-tenant disputes, unemployment benefits and other financial issues.

“If you fall behind financially, creditors might come after you. You might be facing garnishment or losses because of your debt," Villarreal said. "So again, those are things that we want people to give us a call for. Sometimes it's information overload, so we're just here to help try to calm nerves and help them redirect into the resources.”

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Ray Villarreal of Iowa Legal Aid stands in front of the "Justice Bus." Villarreal attended 21 events since April to focus on disaster response and rural outreach. Iowa Legal Aid aims to provide confidential, accessible legal services to those in need. "I've helped drive the bus and be involved where there's been tornadoes or the flooding that have occurred — we're happy to be part of the multi-agency resource centers that the county emergency management put on."

Assessing the damage

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Michael Montino is emergency management director for Woodbury County.

Woodbury County Emergency Management Director Mike Montino said officials are still trying to calculate damages countywide. Besides Correctionville, flooding impacted another 150 homes in Sioux City’s Riverside neighborhood and 30 properties in the tiny town of Smithland located downstream along the Little Sioux River.

“Those numbers are still coming together,” Montino said. “I would guess, probably in the coming weeks to coming months, we should have more of a defined amount as some of the invoices and repair costs come in, particularly from the public infrastructure side.”

Montino said Iowa was very fortunate to get state and federal aid activated quickly — plus the outreach of local entities.

“And I think what I really want to say here is just how proud I am, particularly our community members, our nonprofits and our government organizations for pooling together and putting forth the effort that they did as part of the response and recovery process,” Montino said.

Flood victims find limitations with FEMA assistance

Even with support and funding, not everyone will recoup their losses, including Correctionville’s own mayor.

“We got some money from FEMA, and it didn't cover it all. We also had sewage insurance and it still didn't cover all of it,” Mayor Baurer said. "I kept telling people, don't expect them to make you be 100% because that's not what they're here to do. They'll help you barely back on your feet, and that's it. So I knew what to expect — but there were a lot of disappointed people."

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance in Woodbury and 14 other western Iowa counties is Oct. 22.