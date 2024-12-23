'Home for the holidays' takes on a different tone for one flooded community

Sounds of the season soared through the sanctuary of Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley.

“Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas / From now on, our troubles will be out of sight.”

About 50 high schoolers stood in rows under a softly illuminated cross. They performed for a community facing the first winter after the flood.

1 of 5 — 121624_high school choir.jpg A holiday music concert at Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley featured high school choir members and the public singing the "Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel's Messiah. Sheila Brummer / Sheila Brummer 2 of 5 — 121624_choir tuneup.jpg Choir Director Clay Ackerman leads a rehearsal before the concert. "In tragedy and in difficult times — music always speaks well to those moments — and our students have found a great outlet in the choir, band and through their extracurricular activities," Ackerman said. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 5 — 121624_concert 1.jpg A chorus of six graders performs for parents and the community at Faith Reformed Church on Dec. 16, 2024. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 5 — 121624_blankespoore family.jpg The Blankespoor family attended the holiday concert where their children Raya and Ava performed. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 5 — 121624_tom_son.jpg Rock Valley City Administrator Tom Van Maanen attended the holiday concert that his son, William, performed at with his eighth grade classmates. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

The annual event usually fills the school auditorium, but in June, the Rock River surged to levels never seen before. The water forced classes and activities out of the school and into temporary spaces.

Many students and their families are still displaced from their own homes.

Family still strives for permanent home

The church brings back memories for high school senior Ava Blankespoor. When high water forced her family to flee the only home she had known, they spent the night sheltering here.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Rock Valley senior Ava Blankespoor performed at the choir concert on Dec. 16, 2024. She turns 18 the day after Christmas and is looking forward to studying architecture at Iowa State University after graduation.

“They were so gracious to take us all, it was exhausting and hard,” Ava Blankespoor said. “It was very difficult for me to deal with, especially the first couple of weeks after not knowing what was going on. What happened, and what are we going to do?”

The family returned the day after to find a caved-in foundation.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio The Blankespoor family's home was destroyed by floodwaters. They first moved in 19 years ago. Jillian Blankespoor says saturated ground caused the basement of the 100-year-old building to implode. But the property isn't eligible for a FEMA buyout because of lack of flood history.

They are not alone. The flood damaged more than 500 homes — 40% of properties in Rock Valley. Like others soaked out of their lives, they took off and stayed with family — a camper — a house. Ava’s mom, Jillian, said they moved into another just a few days ago, about 20 miles away.

“It’s been a wild six months,” Jillian Blankespoor said. “It was an adjustment, but we made it work, just a stepping stone till the next step. And each step will take us closer and closer to the end and we’ll see where it brings us. God has a plan for our family.”

Even though they don’t know what the future holds, Jillian wanted to remain in Rock Valley.

Fighting to keep residents in Rock Valley

City Administrator Tom Van Maanen and other local leaders have a mission to try and keep people from permanently leaving and to repair the scars left behind.

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio Rock Valley City Administrator Tom Van Maanen tours a FEMA housing development.

“At the end of the day, you do the best you can, you hold your head as high as you can,” Van Maanen said.

Van Maanen said the flood destroyed at least 140 homes, but finding housing in an already tight market is a challenge.

Federal help

“Now we’re coming up on FEMA’s trailer court," he said. "This was the site of a lot of devastation.”

Van Maanen drove past two spaces on the east and west sides of town where the Federal Emergency Management Agency installed 95 one to three-bedroom manufactured homes. There’s room for even more. Similar units have gone up in other flooded communities, including Rock Rapids, Spencer and Hawarden.

1 of 4 — 12174_FEMA park 2.jpg This FEMA housing development was built on the east side of Rock Valley in an area originally developed for industrial use. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 4 — 121724_FEMA park 1.jpg FEMA erected two housing developments in Rock Valley, including this one on the west side of town that used to be the site of a trailer park destroyed by the flood. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — 121724_FEMA street.jpg Just a few months ago, Rock Valley residents lived in state-issued campers at this FEMA housing site. Once colder weather hit, the campers were replaced with manufactured homes. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — 121724_FEMA house.jpg As of the middle of December, FEMA provided 95 manufactured homes to residents impacted by flooding in Rock Valley for long-term temporary housing. City officials say residents could have the option to buy the units in the future. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

“In some ways, the six months has been forever. It literally can feel like five years have gone by since then. You can see there’s so much work left to be done with the home buyouts and other teardowns," Van Maanen said. “The financial impact to some of these property owners that do not get a buyout is going to be devastating to them. At that point, there's really not any more programs that the city can utilize to assist them, so we will try and apply for other grants to try and help."

The buyout program could cost the city between $4.5 and $6 million, and FEMA homes are only meant to provide temporary housing as Rock Valley breaks ground on more permanent projects.

1 of 4 — 121624_flood home_5.jpg One home destroyed by floodwaters near the Rock River in Rock Valley. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 4 — 121624_flood home_1.jpg Another home located near the Rock River that was destroyed in the flood. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 4 — 121624_flood home_3.jpg A home located near the Rock River, which gushed over a protective berm early in the morning in June 2024. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 4 — 121624_food home_2.jpg A home near the Rock River. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

Van Maanen admitted that fighting for his community comes with frustration, like when construction on the FEMA trailer park was delayed six weeks during the fall for historical and environmental reviews.

“The things we control moved quickly. We’re really happy with where we’re at," he said. "The things we’ve had to wait on, are finally here, and so progress really continues. You know there’s no well-defined finish line.”

Building a future

Throughout town, the sound of construction equipment filled the air — a breath of recovery as crews chug along during an unseasonably warm day in the middle of December. Two developments include 45 new homes and two apartment buildings.

“You know, it’s our home. It’s what we love, it’s what we know and it’s a battle that won’t be won in the first six months, it’ll be a battle that we wage for three, five years and probably beyond that,” Van Maanen added.

1 of 5 — IMG_6343.jpg Steve and Cheri Gacke stand in their garage, which Steve converted into an apartment while he works on making substantial repairs to their home. They are more optimistic about the future even though money will be tight. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 5 — 121624_gacke kitchen.jpg The kitchen of the Gacke's house is getting an overhaul. The original cabinets survived the flood and are being used in the garage apartment. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 5 — 121624_gacke remodel.jpg Steve Gacke hopes to finish work on his home sometime in the next few weeks. He doesn't plan to refinish the basement. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 5 — 121624_gacke wedding photo.jpg Cheri and Steve Gacke were married on Sept. 18, 1976. They are the parents of two daughters, who they briefly stayed with after the flood in June. Their wedding picture hangs in their garage apartment. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 5 — 121724_Gacke house 1.jpg The front door of the Gacke's home in Rock Valley includes a note that tells visitors to come to their garage, where they are currently living. Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio

A Rock Valley couple repairs their life

For Steve and Cherie Gacke, home is currently their garage after dirty river water rushed through their basement walls and the main level of their house.

“Within 10 minutes, there was water blowing through the doors and windows,” Steve Gacke said. “By the time we walked away, it was already above our knees.”

The couple, married for almost 50 years, originally planned to leave Rock Valley after enduring their second major flood in a decade.

“We were staying with our daughter in Oklahoma,” Cheri Gacke said. “But it wasn’t home, we just wanted to come home.”

Rock Valley is going to look different forever. Steve Gacke, longtime Rock Valley resident

Sheila Brummer / Iowa Public Radio A green wreath hangs on a door in the Gacke's garage apartment. "I had a beautiful tree — all the decorations that I fell in love with are gone — maybe next year we'll have a tree."

Through the past six months, they've experienced pain and progress.

After living in a suitcase for six weeks with relatives and friends, they settled into a state-issued camper in their backyard in August. Steve took early retirement to remodel his damaged place with money from FEMA, the state and donations.

But their neighborhood won’t be the same, as Steve looks out a window with tears streaming down his face.

“I don’t know if the city’s going to have a lot of money to buy all these houses out,” he said. “Rock Valley is going to look different forever.”

Christmas will also look different this year. There is no tree, only a small wreath hung in their simple makeshift room and a wish to return to their renovated home early in the new year.

“We’re starting over, but we’re getting close now, real close,” Steve Gacke said.

