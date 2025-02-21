Fearing loss of federal funding, an Iowa school district cancels its Black History Month reading event

The Waterloo Community School District canceled an event celebrating African American authors, illustrators and children’s literature this week, citing fears of losing federal funding following the U.S. Department of Education's deadline for schools and universities to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In an email obtained by IPR that was sent to elementary school teachers, the district said it was canceling its participation in the 19th annual African American Read-In, hosted by the University of Northern Iowa College of Education. The events, held in schools and communities nationwide, have become a Black History Month tradition.

The free, virtual event, held Thursday, was estimated to reach 3,500 first graders from 73 public and private schools across the state.

The district wrote that it had been advised that the activity and the discussion of this year’s selected book, All Because You Matter, written by New York Times bestselling author Tami Charles and illustrated by Bryan Collier, may not comply with the federal mandate.

The picture book is officially summarized as "a lyrical, heart-lifting love letter to Black and brown children everywhere: reminding them how much they matter, that they have always mattered, and they always will."

The books, which were to be sent home with students, will be returned.