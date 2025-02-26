USDA lays out plan to address egg prices and bird flu, which impacted millions of Iowa chickens last year

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig applauded the U.S. Department of Agricultures updated response to bird flu, emphasizing in a news release that poultry producers in the state have been hit hard by the H5N1 virus.

Over 11 million chickens and turkeys in Iowa were killed by the virus or culled to prevent its spread last year.

Since 2022, more than 166 million chickens, turkeys and waterfowl across the U.S. have been affected. The drop in laying flocks has contributed to spiking egg prices, which reached a record high in January. The USDA predicts egg prices could increase 41% in 2025.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins laid out a five-part plan to address bird flu and egg prices in an Op-Ed to the Wall Street Journal Wednesday.

Rollins pledged up to $1 billion for the plan, which she said would be partially funded by cuts to other federal programs.

“We are working with the Department of Government Efficiency to cut hundreds of millions of dollars of wasteful spending. We will repurpose some of those dollars by investing in long-term solutions to avian flu,” Rollins said.

The plan includes $500 million for biosecurity at egg laying chicken operations. Rollins said USDA inspectors will provide free consultations to identify risks, and that the agency will pay up to 75% of the costs to improve biosecurity infrastructure.

Another $400 million will go into a program to provide financial relief to producers with flocks hit by bird flu.

Exploring options for deregulation, short-term egg imports and research for vaccines and therapeutics are also part of the plan.

The company Zoetis received a conditional license to produce a bird flu vaccine this month. U.S. producers and industry groups in the past have pushed back on bird flu vaccines over concerns that it could be more difficult to spot infected birds, which could disrupt trade.

Naig said in his news release that “enhanced biosecurity is the best way to protect our flocks from any virus,” but he’s supportive of exploring an effective vaccination strategy.

“I encourage USDA to work closely with state animal health officials, farmers and industry to formulate an implementation strategy, incorporate valuable lessons learned and minimize potential negative trade impacts,” Naig said.

The Iowa Egg Council declined to comment on the USDA plan.