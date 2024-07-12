© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Flooding fallout dampens tourism at popular Iowa summer hotspot

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published July 12, 2024 at 4:06 PM CDT
Yellow caution tape blocks off a dock where there is a historic white and red-trimmed riverboat called the Queen II.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
The excursions on The Queen II boat have been canceled due to a submerged dock near Arnolds Park Amusement Park. Officials hope to bring back cruises toward the end of July.

Tourism officials and businesses in the Iowa Great Lakes region are seeing lower crowds and revenues this season due to flooding that hit the area at end of June and into early July.

Juli Redig has been coming to the Iowa Great Lakes from Minnesota since she was the age of her grandchildren.

“They're now seven, eight and ten, so it’s been 38 years,” Redig said. “We get together and make memories.”

They visit Arnolds Park where very few boats are out on the water due to a 5 mph rule to preserve the shoreline. The region saw a deluge of rain through the end of June and into early July, which is impacting vacations and tourism.

A woman has her arms around two young boys. She is in the middle, and they are all smiling. The boys are wearing a blue top and a black top.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Juli Redig of Wells,Minnesota, poses for a photo with her grandsons,— Kip, 7, and Cooper, 8 at Harmony Park in Arnolds Park on July 10, 2024.

“It was like 25 inches of rain in a couple of weeks. The ground was so saturated that we just couldn't keep up,” Kiley Zankowski, Tourism Director for Vacation Okoboji, said. “And the water was coming from north of us. So it's just a lot of water at once.”

Zankowski estimated that flooding washed away tourism business by 40-60%. Usually the area sees an annual boost of $300 million from tourism.

“It's had a huge economic impact in our boating industry, our marinas and our hotels," Zankowski said. “We're a very seasonal community. So, we definitely depend on tourists coming here. It's been a pretty big hit, especially hitting around the biggest holiday of the summer — the Fourth of July."

A pretty lady with long blonde hair and glasses and wearing a greyish-blue shirt is standing in front of a door that says Okoboji Tourism.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Kiley Zankowski started her job with Vacation Okoboji right after major flooding hit the Iowa Great Lakes Area this tourist season. However, she isn't new to the area, she worked with the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce for several years and grew up in the region.

Zankowski said some hotel occupancy rates were cut in half during the recent holiday.

The CEO of Historic Arnolds Park Inc., Jon Pausley, reported a mixed bag this season. Amusement park numbers have fallen from previous years, mainly due to poor weather throughout June, even before boating restrictions were put into place.

“We are fortunate; while we had a large volume of water come through, we are dealing with mild inconveniences,” Pausley said. “Perspective is easy right now because we have had so many people in our region have it much more difficult.”

Image of an amusement park with a wooden rollercoaster in the background and a yellow children's passenger train in the foreground.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
Arnolds Park Amusement Park was founded in 1889 near the waters of West Lake Okoboji. It has weathered other issues in the past, including an effort 25 years ago to tear down the attraction to make way for a resort project. Community members quickly raised more than $7 million to save the historic landmark.

Pausley added that even though the region won’t set attendance records this year, there are still other attractions, including concerts, museums and restaurants.

“It is our goal this summer to give tourists, guests and our locals a sense of normalcy,” he said. “We want to make sure people continue to smile and make memories.”

Zankowski also remained optimistic as water levels and water quality continued to improve.

Image of a big lake with a line of trees in the background.
Sheila Brummer
/
Iowa Public Radio
There are no boats on the waters of West Lake Okoboji during the height of tourism season.

“People will come because they don’t want to miss an Okoboji summer,” Zankowski said. "We really want to let them know that we're open and there's so much to do, there's so much to do off of the water and even on the water still."

Redig still made the most of her family’s vacation. They brought their pontoon boat to enjoy the water slowly, and they also plan to spend more time at the Barefoot Bar, a well-known Iowa Great Lakes social hangout.

“Okoboji is a great place to vacation,” she said.
Tags
IPR News Rural IowaWateroutdoor recreationEconomyVacationTourismIowa attractionsEnvironmentWeatherSevere Weather
Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer joined the staff of Iowa Public Radio as Western Iowa Reporter in August of 2023. She knows the area well, after growing up on a farm in Crawford County, graduating from Morningside University in Sioux City and working in local media.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
