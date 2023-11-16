The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska could reclaim land after a 50+ year fight

In 1970, the U.S. government took 1,600 acres away from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska through eminent domain. The plan was to use the ground along the Missouri River in Woodbury and Monona counties for a recreation area.

But it was never built.

Now, four Republican senators from Iowa and Nebraska — including Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst — are supporting federal legislation that would return land in northwest Iowa to the tribe.

"We always take care of our Mother Earth.” Garan Coons, Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

“Land is very important to us. I know that you know, we're stewards of the land. We always take care of our Mother Earth,” said Garan Coons, communications officer for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska Garan Coons, communications officer for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and co-founder of the international Native American dance troupe, Many Moccasins. In 2020, Coons was awarded the Nebraska Governors Art Award for Cultural Heritage for his work of sharing his culture with schools, colleges and Nebraska communities. He also performs with the Native American Band, Brule.



Tribal officials are in Washington, D.C. this week, pushing for passage of the legislation.

“They're just knocking on doors out there and trying to kind of tell him how important this is for the whole Tribal Nation and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska,” Coons said.

Coons credits the former chairman of the Winnebago Tribal Council, Louis LaRose, for beginning the push to get the land back. LaRose died last week at the age of 81.

Coons says LaRose fought the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after it condemned the land.

“He took it to the courts in the 1970s and ended up winning that legal battle,” Coons said.

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska Officials with the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska meet with U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). Pictured left to right are Vice Chairman Isaac Smith, Sen. Grassley, Chairwoman Victoria Kitcheyan, and Winnebago Tribe Legal Counsel Danelle Smith.

However, an act of Congress was needed to get the land back — a process that has taken decades. In February, a bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, and recently, Sen. Deb Fisher of Nebraska introduced the Winnebago Land Transfer Act in the U.S. Senate.

“When Chairman Kitcheyan got word that senators were going to release a news release about the 1,600 acres, she immediately called LaRose," Coon said. "He was in his final days with us here on Earth."

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska Social media post honoring Louis LaRose, a longtime leader of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. He fought to reclaim land in northwest Iowa.

Coons says other members of Congress over the years unsuccessfully tried to intervene, including Iowa's former 4th District Rep. Steve King and Nebraska's former 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, but he is more optimistic this time around.

Coons says so far, there are no plans to develop the land, which is currently overseen by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Coons says the tribe would be open to allowing hunting on the property that includes a substantial amount of woodland.