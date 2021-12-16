The storms across Kansas fanned fires and smoke that carried as far as the Great Lakes

High winds scraping across the Kansas landscape Wednesday ripped down power lines, sparked fires and fanned flames that blew smoke from the Flint Hills through Kansas City and as far as the Great Lakes.

In Trego County west of Hays, Kansas, exhausted volunteer firefighters battled what they could well into the night and prepared to head back out Thursday morning to tame grass fires singing acres of prairie and farmland.

At times, the winds gusted more than 100 mph in parts of Kansas, stoking wildfires from the Great Plains to the Missouri River Valley.

“It’s just crazy,” said Kathleen Fabrizius, the emergency management director for Trego County. “I would have never ever thought that something like this could have happened.”

Fabrizius said she’s seen some of the largest Kansas wildfires in recent years.

“But this is not like those because it’s just across the entire county,” she said. “It was all sparked by power lines, and it was just one after the other. You don’t know which way to even go.”

FIRE TRACKER: You can see all the wildfires ongoing across the @KSNNews viewing area from Kansas into Oklahoma. @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx #okwx pic.twitter.com/9lzv2SmTjf — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) December 16, 2021

Fabrizius said all the downed power lines presented their own dangers. Firefighters couldn’t cross them until they were sure the lines were dead.

She said Trego County fires destroyed at least three homes along with outbuildings and several abandoned farmsteads. And she said flames were sprouting in all the nearby counties, too. That meant volunteer fire departments that ordinarily would have traveled in to help found themselves occupied battling flames closer to home.

“Normally we would have backups from other counties,” Fabrizius said. “We just don’t have that. They’re all dealing with the same thing we are.”

Meanwhile, the winds blew down trees, ripped away roofs and tangled enough power lines that Evergy, the state’s largest electric utility, reported as many as 170,000 customers without power.

“We will not get everybody back on tonight. We will not be able to get everybody back on tomorrow,” said Evergy spokesman Chuck Caisley, according to The Kansas City Star . “This outage is going to extend in some areas into multiple days as the amount of damage would just be impossible to get done in a 24-hour period.”

Heads up to eastern Kansas: this is what’s coming your way pic.twitter.com/Dg7JPgFUc0 — David Condos (@davidcondos) December 15, 2021

The wind storm came with hail and triggered a series of tornado watches across the region. Caisley said the weather brought “some of the most widespread damage across our service territory that Evergy has ever seen.”

Some flights to Kansas City International Airport were diverted and outgoing flights were delayed after air traffic controllers were briefly evacuated from the cab of the tower.

Across Kansas, the winds limited visibility and sent semitractor-trailers weaving. Interstate 70 and a handful of other highways in western Kansas were closed down for hours.

My sister’s place just south of Colby ks @KMBZradio pic.twitter.com/Awz7LtiuoS — amandabetty (@amanda__betty) December 15, 2021

