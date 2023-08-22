Grant Leo Winterer has been Iowa Public Radio’s Waterloo and Cedar Falls reporter and host of Weekend Edition since August of 2023.

A born-again Midwesterner, he has lived out east, trekked out west, and honed skills in his home state of Nebraska.

In his first year in radio with KCNI/KBBN in Broken Bow, Grant won two Nebraska Broadcasters Association awards: a gold for Best Continuing Coverage of a news story, when he covered the 2022 Bovee Fire and its aftermath in and around Nebraska’s Halsey National Forest, and a bronze for Best In-Depth or Investigative Story or Series.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from Creighton University and digs plants, animals, hoops, tunes, and utility-grade conversation. He can be reached at gwinterer@iowapublicradio.org