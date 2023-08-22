© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
A black and white headshot of Grant Winterer, looking at the camera.

Grant Leo Winterer

Weekend Edition host and Reporter
Grant Leo Winterer has been Iowa Public Radio’s Waterloo and Cedar Falls reporter and host of Weekend Edition since August of 2023.

A born-again Midwesterner, he has lived out east, trekked out west, and honed skills in his home state of Nebraska.

In his first year in radio with KCNI/KBBN in Broken Bow, Grant won two Nebraska Broadcasters Association awards: a gold for Best Continuing Coverage of a news story, when he covered the 2022 Bovee Fire and its aftermath in and around Nebraska’s Halsey National Forest, and a bronze for Best In-Depth or Investigative Story or Series.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from Creighton University and digs plants, animals, hoops, tunes, and utility-grade conversation. He can be reached at gwinterer@iowapublicradio.org