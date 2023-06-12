Pro tips for growing melons at home in Iowa

What are melons?

Melons are part of the cucurbit family, which includes squash, cucumbers, pumpkin and zucchini. Melons date back thousands of years to Africa and Southeast Asia, and have sweet and delicious fruit beneath their rind. Melons, (especially cantaloupe) are also a great source of vitamins A and C!

Where do melons grow well?

Melons do best in sandy soiled areas. This helps with drainage and prevents water from pooling around the melon, which can make them prone to disease. Sandy soil also helps prevent mud from building up, keeping the fruit cleaner for harvest. In Iowa, Muscatine has historically been an ideal place to grow melons because of the weather conditions and naturally sandy soil.

Don't have sandy soil? No problem. Place woven landscape fabric or straw mulch before seeding to keep the melons from getting muddy. If you have heavy soil, work in some organic matter to make growing conditions better.

How do I plant melons?

The most common way to plant melons are in small hills or mounds, about one or two feet in diameter. Dan Fillius, a Commercial Vegetable and Specialty Crop Specialist at Iowa State University, suggests planting melons two to six feet apart.

For an earlier crop, Fillius says you can start your melons indoors. Seed under lights, and hold in large cell containers for two or three weeks. Then, bring them outside to harden for about five days. As soon as the roots begin to fill out, transplant them into the ground, being careful to disturb the roots as little as possible.

Keep in mind that flowering inside a tray or container is not a good thing - that's actually a sign that the plant is stressed.

When is the best time of year to plant melons?

Mid-May is the best time to plant melons in Iowa. Melons are best enjoyed in hot weather, and planting early enough in the growing season will ensure they will be ready before the weather starts to get chilly. Crimson Sweet, Royal Sweet, Superstar and Earlidew are some great melons to get started with, but there are plenty more varieties to chose from!

Are there any pests to watch out for?

Unfortunately, as with other species in the cucurbit family, cucumber beetles (usually identifiable by stripes or spots on their back) are destined to be interested in your melons - especially cantaloupe or muskmelon. Landscape fabric and straw won't prevent the beetles, but Fillius says laying down frost fabric from the time of planting until flowering will keep the cucumber beetles from feeding.

Utah State University Extension A striped cucumber beetle

"I think of the striped ones as being particularly damaging, especially early in the season," says Fillius.

How do I know when the melons are ready for harvest?

For watermelons, check the underside of the fruit. Watermelons will have a buttery yellow color when they’re ripe. For muskmelons and cantaloupes, the fruit will easily release from the stem without any force. If you have to pull at the stem to release the melon, it's not ripe yet. You can refrigerate melons, but keep in mind some of the aromatics will be lost. Iowa State University Extension has more information on when to harvest melons.

FAQ

Q: Can I grow melons in a container?

A: Yes, but containers can dry out easily, and melons need adequate water. It's better to grow them in the ground if possible.

Q: Do melons ripen after they are picked?

A: Cantaloupes will, watermelons will not.

Q: How do I get rid of powdery mildew?

A: Fungicides - start spraying every 7-10 days.