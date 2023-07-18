Cool season veggies to extend your summer fun

The sun is setting earlier and school supplies lurk around every corner: sure signs that summer fun is drawing to a close. But not for gardeners! Even though it may feel like the growing season is almost over, there’s plenty of time to plant and harvest cool season veggies to keep the garden-to-table deliciousness going into the fall.

If you’re in your feels about the changing weather and need some inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of what to plant, when to plant it and some tips for how to make it grow!



Cool season versus warm season

You’ve likely been harvesting warm season crops for the past two months, including tomatoes, melons, peppers, corn and cucumbers. These plants die in a frost, which is why you planted them after the last frost in May and why they won’t last into the fall.

Cool season crops are hardy and can withstand frost, meaning you can usually harvest them throughout October and November. These crops include carrots, lettuce and radishes, and they’re usually planted in the spring a couple weeks before the last frost or in mid-late summer.

Cindy Haynes / Swiss chard seed can be direct sown into garden beds between mid-July and mid-August.

There’s still time to plant…

Just as you work backwards from the last frost when preparing your garden for spring, you’ll want to work backwards from the first frost of the fall when planning your late summer garden. In Iowa, the first frost typically arrives between Sept. 30 and Oct. 15 . Cool season veggies have varying growing times and varying levels of frost tolerance, but there are a few general planting dates you can time your gardening around.

July to August - The end of July into the first week of August is a good time to plant beets, carrots, peas and kale. You can also plant crops like broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, cabbage and kohlrabi, but you’ll need to plant seedlings. Ideally you would have grown these from seed in mid-June, but you might be able to find transplants at your local garden center.

Basil is a warm season crop, but it matures quickly and if planted soon will give you an end-of-summer yield.

Early to mid September - Plan to plant leaf lettuce, spinach and mustard greens in late August or early September. Radishes are best to plant in mid-September.

If you’re a less veggies, more flowers type, check out these flowering cool-season annuals that will keep your garden vibrant into the fall.

Cindy Haynes / Cabbage is a cool season crop that can be planted in summer for a fall harvest.

Tips for growing late summer veggies

Summer comes with its pros and cons for planting crops. On the upside, most seeds can be directly sown into the ground when planted in the late summer because the soil isn’t frozen like it is in March. However, you will likely have to pay more attention to the nutrients and water your plants are getting.

If you’re planting in a bed you’ve already harvested other crops from, turn the soil over and add in a bit of fertilizer to replace what earlier plants used. Pay attention to how dry the ground is when you do this and water carefully so your seeds can germinate.

There’s also one important difference between spring and summer planting when it comes to planning. When you’re working out planting dates, it’s important to go by the calendar and not the weather outside. Long days - rather than temperature - are essential to cool season crops maturing. With the days getting shorter, it’s important to give your plants enough time in the light, and that means working with the calendar.

One more thing before you go

Growing veggies for a fall harvest is a great way to extend your summer fun in the garden. As a bonus, some cool season plants actually taste better when grown in cooler weather or through a light frost. If you start planning and planting now, you’ll have delicious produce well into autumn!

