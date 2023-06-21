Roses are red — if you know what you're doing

A quick history of the rose

Roses have been loved by many for thousands of years - there have even been poems written about roses that date back to 600 BCE. Roses were used by pretty much everyone, including the Romans, Greeks, Egyptians, Chinese and Indians.

Some rose fossil records exist as well. They've been identified by the stamens in the center of the rose as well as the hips - the fruit which some roses produce.

The Romans were among the first to cultivate roses, and they used the petals as symbols of festivity and wealth. They looked for varieties that had lots of flowering and bloomed often. Hundreds of years later, Europeans took interest in varieties from China that continuously bloomed.

Today there are over 150 wild species of roses, with 30,000 cultivated varieties to choose from.

Roses for Iowa

The hybrid tea rose is likely what you picture when you think of roses - it's the "classic." While beautiful, these roses - which are synonymous with Valentine's Day - are prone to diseases like powdery mildew and blackspot. They also don't stand up well to Iowa's cold and windy winters.

"It's a lot of maintenance", says Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist at Iowa State University.

Instead, Steil says to look for shrub and landscape roses at your local garden center. "They are reliably winter hardy for us here in Iowa," says Steil. "They really are just as easy to grow in the landscape as any other shrub." Landscape and shrub roses come in many different colors and sizes. Steil says they are also much more disease resistant.

"They take a lot less care and maintenance to have nice looking plants," says Steil.

And - for a bit of home-state pride: Dr. Griffith Buck, a former professor in the horticulture department at Iowa State University, developed more than 85 different disease resistant and winter hardy roses for Iowa in the mid 20th century. Today, many of Buck's roses are on display at Reiman Gardens in Ames.

How to plant and grow roses in Iowa

If you want to grow your own roses, it's a fairly intuitive plant for the growing season.

When planting, be sure to plant your roses in full sun, with soil that drains well. Make sure to dig a hole large enough to encompass all the roots as well. If you're planting roses that are prone to diseases (like the hybrid tea rose mentioned above), consider brushing mycorrhizal on the roots for added resistance.

When you're planting, gently spread out the roots and ensure the hole is filled with soil, tamping down to eliminate air gaps and holes. Water the roses regularly for a few weeks, and then twice a week deeply after they get settled in. Add mulch around the base of the plant to help retain moisture. In Iowa, wait until March or April to prune.

Once your rose is established and producing flowers, you'll need to layer in deadheading your roses. Deadheading is when you remove any flowers that are dead or the petals are in decay stage. To deadhead, cut slightly below where the flower meets the stem.

Roses do need a little extra care in fall, as winter approaches. To winterize your roses, (keep them safe through dormancy) first clean up any debris around the plants, and check for any disease or pests that may be present. You'll need to cover your rose plant in some way to prevent winter damage. You can do this by using burlap and covering the entire plant (known as collaring the plant), or you can invest in a rose cone.

If you're still a bit hesitant, start with miniature roses in containers! They can be planted anytime from spring to mid-summer.

FAQ

Q: When is the best time to move roses?

A: You can move roses in the summer if necessary. Make sure to get as much of the root system as possible, and water consistently once you move them. Ideally, the best time is early to mid-April.

Q: I have climbing roses on a trellis. When should I trim them?

A: Early in the spring is the best time for trimming climbing roses.

Q: What are the best roses for beginners?

A: Try the "easy elegance" or "knockout" series!

