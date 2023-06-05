© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Gardening

Asian vegetables can thrive in Iowa and are a delicious addition to your summer garden harvest

Iowa Public Radio | By Phineas Pope
Published June 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT
soybean pods hang from a branch.
Mississippi State University Extension Service
Soybeans

The produce section at your local grocery store probably looks a lot different than it did 30 years ago. Today, you can find Asian sections just about everywhere. There are also Asian markets scattered throughout Iowa with large selections. Patrick O'Malley, Horticulture Specialist at Iowa State University, has recommendations for Asian vegetables to grow in your Iowa garden.

Bok Choy is easy to grow and heat tolerant, which is ideal for Iowa. You can cook it or eat it raw. Also check out Joi Choi, Kai Choi and Ong Choi.

bok choy plants grow in a garden.
University of Missouri Extension
Bok Choy

Lemongrass likes hot weather, and will do especially well during Iowa's summers. Use it for teas and oils, or to add a vibrant aroma to any dish.

tall lemongrass grows in white containers.
Gary Bachman
/
Mississippi State University Extension Service
Lemongrass

Daikon Radish
Daikon, (or Chinese White radish) is mildly spicy, and tastes great fresh or pickled!

stacks of harvested white radishes
Purdue University Extension
Daikon radish

Soybeans - OR - Edamame!
Harvest soybeans while the pods are still green. Soak in salt water and cook or boil. Peel them open and eat them like peanuts!

Young soybeans grow in the ground
Kevin Hudson
/
Mississippi State University Extension Service
Soybeans

Long yard beans can grow up to 18 inches long - cook them just like green beans. They’re crunchy and sweet, and perfect for a stir fry dish.

A person holding a handful of long yard beans in a garden
Ralph Mitchell
/
The University of Florida Extension Service
Long yard beans

Phineas Pope
Phineas Pope is a digital production assistant for IPR's digital team. Phineas grew up in St. Paul, but relocated to Des Moines to attend Drake University majoring in music law. Before IPR, Phineas worked in production at Iowa PBS and the Des Moines Metro Opera.
