Asian vegetables can thrive in Iowa and are a delicious addition to your summer garden harvest

The produce section at your local grocery store probably looks a lot different than it did 30 years ago. Today, you can find Asian sections just about everywhere. There are also Asian markets scattered throughout Iowa with large selections. Patrick O'Malley, Horticulture Specialist at Iowa State University, has recommendations for Asian vegetables to grow in your Iowa garden.

Bok Choy is easy to grow and heat tolerant, which is ideal for Iowa. You can cook it or eat it raw. Also check out Joi Choi, Kai Choi and Ong Choi.

University of Missouri Extension Bok Choy

Lemongrass likes hot weather, and will do especially well during Iowa's summers. Use it for teas and oils, or to add a vibrant aroma to any dish.

Gary Bachman / Mississippi State University Extension Service Lemongrass

Daikon Radish

Daikon, (or Chinese White radish) is mildly spicy, and tastes great fresh or pickled!

Purdue University Extension Daikon radish

Soybeans - OR - Edamame!

Harvest soybeans while the pods are still green. Soak in salt water and cook or boil. Peel them open and eat them like peanuts!

Kevin Hudson / Mississippi State University Extension Service Soybeans

Long yard beans can grow up to 18 inches long - cook them just like green beans. They’re crunchy and sweet, and perfect for a stir fry dish.