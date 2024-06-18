Building a bird-friendly habitat in your backyard

With their constant chirping and fluttering, it can be easy to take birds for granted. But to support a biodiverse environment, it’s important to consider how the landscape impacts local bird life.

“There are these sort of signals across the globe about biodiversity declines that we get worried about. And when we look to solutions, of course there's no one silver bullet, but a commonality across wildlife species and wildlife population declines is that they just need places to live,” said Adam Janke, an Iowa State University Extension wildlife specialist. “So that means they need habitat. And so that's why it is that wildlife professionals like me... get people to think about where we can have wildlife habitat in and around the places where we live and work and play, to try to make sure these birds or other wildlife species are around for future generations.”

Janke joined the Garden Variety podcast to share tips on mimicking native ecosystems in urban areas to better attract wildlife.

“What you can do is understand what species of wildlife that you really like and you want to attract to your yard need from their sort of native ecosystems, or the places where they live in the wild, and sort of do some work to try to mimic those things in your own backyard in landscaping or the selection of plants.”

It’s also helpful to keep in mind that birds need different things from their habitats at different times of year. Here are some tips on how to build a bird-friendly habitat to support the birds in your life.



Nesting

During nesting season — around springtime — birds require flat surfaces to build nests on or in, which while this might seem obvious, can come from structures like — trees. As you think about the space around your house, ask yourself if you're providing tree structures for birds to live in and around.

“Most of our city birds tend to build nest structures up in woody vegetation. That's a good place for bird nests, at least in our city environments,” Janke said. “And so sometimes what we talk about with attracting nesting birds is to think about woody plants that have complex horizontal branching structure.”

Trees don’t necessarily need to be thriving, or even alive, to provide benefits for birds.

“Another thing to think about for good places for bird nests, is actually dead branches or even dead trees, where woodpeckers can excavate cavities for their own use. And then lots of other species of birds and other animals will come in and use them after the woodpeckers are done. And so sometimes in urban places, as long as it's safe — not over the house or over a sidewalk or something — it can be really good for wildlife to leave dead branches, or even dead standing trees for wildlife habitat as well.”



Birdhouses

If you want to supplement your natural surroundings, birdhouses are an option as well. If you’re interested in a classic birdhouse, it’s important to consider the size of the bird you want to attract and confirm the species will be able to fit through the hole of the structure.



Diet

When it comes time for baby birds to hatch, caterpillars from native moths and butterflies are the crucial food source that supports their growth. Access to native plants where these moths and butterflies live is consequential for the bird’s diet. Ask yourself — are you providing plant space that allows for insects beneficial to your birds?

Todd Burras In addition to growing and supporting plants and insects, bird feeders can be a nice supplement. The more diverse the nutrients that are offered in the feeder, the more diverse the birds will be that eat there.

If you're looking for ideas to support your local habitat space, shrubs from the cherry or plum family attract a disproportionately high density of moth and butterfly caterpillars.

Other plant life, such as dogwood, also provides fruit that supports migratory songbirds as they make their way through Iowa.



Bird feeders

In addition to growing and supporting plants and insects, bird feeders can be a nice supplement. If you choose to add bird feeders to your backyard, make sure to place them in a space that's safe for the birds. Feeders should be placed under a cover to protect the birds from cats and other predators. They should also be far enough from windows so that birds don’t regularly collide with the panes.

The more diverse the nutrients that are offered in the feeder, the more diverse the birds will be that eat there. Consider adding white or red millet, sunflower and safflower seeds, nyjer thistle seed, peanuts, oranges, jelly and peanut butter to your bird feeder.