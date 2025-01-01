Fee Coverage at IPR

Payment processing fees are cost of doing business, even for non-profit organizations like IPR.

Anywhere from 5% to 8% is deducted from your one-time or monthly donation to account for these fees. Over the course of a year, this adds up to almost $100,000 for IPR.

Payment processing fees are charged from the payment processor, to IPR, to process your donations. These fees are a necessary expense to ensure your gift is secure and delivered on time.

Additionally, these fees support IPR's enhanced online donation experience for you and your fellow members. This includes mobile-optimized donation pages, an expanded range of payment options (including digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal), and a self-service portal, allowing you to manage your recurring gift and account preferences on your own.

For the first time, IPR donors are able to help cover these fees along with their one time or monthly gift. Choosing to cover the processing fees associated with your gift to IPR ensures that 100% of your intended donation is used to support the news, music and storytelling you and your fellow members rely on.

FAQs:

Q: How can I opt-in to covering the processing fees associated with my donation?

A: For new Donors: When starting a new monthly donation or making a one-time gift, be sure to check the "opt in to cover fees" check box on the donation form. The form will do the math for you, and you'll see your new total when you check out!

For current Sustaining Members: If you are already a sustaining member and would like to opt-in to covering these processing fees, please let us know by filling out this form , or use the online portal to adjust your monthly donation. To opt-in to covering processing fees over the phone, please call our membership team at 800-861-8000.

Q: How are processing fees calculated?

A: The processing fees include the cost charged to IPR to process your gift, plus a platform processing fee assessed by our online donation partner.

Q: What do processing fees pay for?

A: These fees are a necessary expense to ensure your gift is secure and delivered on time. Additionally, these fees support IPR's enhanced online donation experience for you and your fellow members. This includes mobile-optimized donation pages, an expanded range of payment options (including digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal), and a self-service portal, allowing you to manage your recurring gift and account preferences on your own.

Q: Will paying through my Bank Account save on the processing fee?

A: Paying with your Bank Account will result in a slightly lower transaction fee than Credit or Debit Card fees.

Q: If I increase my monthly support, will that cover the processing fees / I want a round number charged to my account with my monthly donation. Can I still cover the processing fees?

A: Opting in to cover processing fees is the best way to ensure the entirety of your intended donation amount is received by IPR.

Simply increasing the amount of your monthly donations may result in a larger gross donation to IPR, but it also means the processing fees will be higher. The resulting net donation to IPR could still be less than your intended donation amount. If you want to increase your monthly donation and cover fees, thank you! Please fill out this form or give us a call at 800-861-8000.

We invite you to consider covering this fee so 100% of your intended contribution can directly support the news, music, and storytelling you count on. It’s an incremental way that can help ensure your gift supports the programs you value most. When you do, every dollar of your contribution powers IPR’s work in our communities.

Whether you're making a new gift (or if you've been a Sustaining Member for years), this is a small step that will make a big difference.