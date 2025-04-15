A look behind the scenes of one of the largest student-run fashion shows in the country

Over the weekend, The Fashion Show 2025 drew a crowd of thousands to Stephens Auditorium on the Iowa State University campus, where a curated lineup of 70 models showcased bold, innovative designs to thumping house music.

Behind the whimsical, minimalist “Dreamscape” set and full-length catwalk stretching out into the 2,600-seat, nearly sold-out auditorium, quiet chaos took place. Designers ushered models with teased hair and blue eyeshadow into quick changes while team leads with clipboards marched the space, whispering directions. But there were no adults over the age of 22 to be spotted amid the bustling bodies flitting between racks of clothes and squeezing into corsets. Every aspect of the show, from its designs and models to its technical operation, marketing and promotion, is executed entirely by ISU students.

What began in 1982 as a small-scale classroom presentation has become one of the nation’s largest student-produced fashion shows, and it hasn't skipped a beat, even during the pandemic, when the show took place outdoors in the Reiman Gardens.

The audience this year eagerly applauded nearly 100 design collections and individual pieces, selected by a panel of guest judges from the fashion industry that included notable ISU alumni.

Fifty-seven student designers pulled together what they learned in their classes, which span corsetry, fashion history and patternmaking. They watched from backstage as their designs strutted down the runway.

Apparel Merchandising and Design student Ingrid Kautzman won a sustainability award for one of her looks, Sister Stella — a '60s-style, quilted tent dress paired with a matching purse that she created from reused fabric given to her by her late grandmother.

"She was a seamstress. She quilted a ton and taught me how to sew when I was in elementary school," Kautzman said. "Once I decided I was going to do fashion as a career, she sent home fabric every time we visited her."

The junior initially wasn't interested in going to college at all, but when she toured ISU and learned about its fashion program, she immediately fell in love.

“One of the best decisions I've ever made is to go here for fashion schooling," she insisted.

Over the years, the fashion show has hosted guest designers from major brands like Urban Outfitters, Steve Madden and Nordstrom. This year, underwear brand Parade headlined the event, debuting its newest collection on student models.

ISU's fashion and merchandising program is consistently ranked among the best fashion programs in the country — Vogue listed it among the likes of Parsons and FIT in 2024. The Department of Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management has produced graduates who’ve landed roles at top fashion houses and labels like J. Crew and Marc Jacobs.

The fashion show is tied directly to a semester-long spring class that fills an entire lecture hall, but preparation begins long before. The show's directors are assigned their roles in the fall, and some student designers, like senior Edgar Zaragoza, start sourcing materials and fabric for their collections the summer before school starts.

"I think I spent the whole summer just, like, getting old pairs of pants, or even old suit jackets, and deconstructing them to use that as scrap fabric, because [the collection] was gonna be entirely all patchwear," he said.

His collection, IF NOT NOW THEN WHEN, included a set of black tailored coats inspired by the work of Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.

The show concludes with a presentation of scholarships and internship opportunities. The top prize of $2,500 went to ISU senior Kai Marais Huntoon, recognized for his collection titled “GOING WEST," which explores his process of grieving his parents' separation through dark, muted tones "punctuated by the vivid crimson and white of the stargazer lily" — their wedding flower.

"[It's] about exploring what that means to me and how I feel about the whole situation, but really exploring the grotesque beauty of all of it," he said.

What's next for the students?

"New York is the dream," says senior Owen Abrahamsen, who completed an internship there last summer. His collection, MANIA, explored mental health issues through expressive art-to-wear.

For others, this is just the beginning of their exploration.

“When I came here, I thought I had to have my identity — your brand identity, your designer identity," said senior Abigail Klauer, who taught herself to sew during the pandemic. "You don’t need to have that. There are so many different ways you can go. I think it’s so jarring to see all these other designers know exactly what they want to do, or at least that’s what you think. This is just what I like right now. It’s gonna change, and this is who I am at the moment.”