© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival happens — even when there's no snow on the ground

Iowa Public Radio | By Josie Fischels,
Madeleine Charis King
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:26 PM CST
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Kristine Jubeck, a member of team Snowmageddon, shovels snow away from the base of the team's sculpture, "Birds Of A Feather." The sculpture, inspired by the swirling patterns flocks of birds make when flying together, was named Best In Show by a professional juror.

Artists from near and far flocked to Washington Park in Dubuque last week for the competition, in which they had four days to create the best snow sculpture. But with all of the city's snow melted by the dates for the festival, how did they pull it off?

On Saturday, Feb. 8, five teams of sculptors swarmed around eight-foot-tall mounds of snow they'd cut, whittled and shaved into familiar and fantastical shapes for the Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival. The free, annual event invites teams of artists to transform 288 cubic feet of snow into frozen masterpieces.

Teams work for hours at a time in the bitter cold each year in Washington Park, located just across the street from the Dubuque Museum of Art.

Perched on a ladder, a member of team Driftless Snow Sculptors formed the snout of a Piasa Bird, a winged creature of Illiniwek mythology that was painted on the bluffs of the Mississippi River.

Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
A member of Driftless Snow Sculptors smooths the neck of his team's snow sculpture, "Ascending Spirit."

Several feet away, Scott Steder from UW Platteville Art showed a group of passersby the clay model his team was using to form their abominable snowman sculpture.

    Madeleine Charis King
    /
    Iowa Public Radio
    Two clay yeti models serve as the inspiration for UW Platteville Art's sculpture.

    "My son is a big fan of abominable snowmen and yetis, and I'm always trying to win the 'Dad of the Year' award by making something large that he's interested in," the art professor said of the team's sculpture choice.

    The teams began with 6 ft. by 8 ft. blocks of snow that they had four days to form. The sculptures were then judged by professional artists and voted on by the community. The competition comes with a $1,000 prize for Best in Show, while $300 goes to the People's Choice Award-winner.

    Excess snow was piled into a heap across the street. But the blocks were the only snow to be seen in the otherwise brown and lifeless park. To a pedestrian walking past, the sight might be confusing, given no snow had fallen in Dubuque that week. So where did it all come from?

    Onlookers watch teams form their snow sculptures on Saturday, Feb. 8.
    1 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-14.jpg
    Onlookers watch teams form their snow sculptures on Saturday, Feb. 8.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    Scott Stedar has been entering his team, comprised of his students from UW Platteville's ceramics and art history departments, into Dubuque's competition for seven years.
    2 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival.jpg
    Scott Stedar has been entering his team, comprised of his students from UW Platteville's ceramics and art history departments, into Dubuque's competition for seven years.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    Though the UW Platteville team has never won, they've started making their own snow sculpting tools to improve their sculpture each year.
    3 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-02.jpg
    Scott Steder has been entering his team, comprised of his students from UW Platteville's ceramics and art history departments, into Dubuque's competition for seven years. Though the team has never won, they've started making their own snow sculpting tools to improve their sculpture each year.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    Members of team Driftless Snow Sculptors form the top of their sculpture, "Ascending Spirit."
    4 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-08.jpg
    Members of team Driftless Snow Sculptors form the top of their sculpture, "Ascending Spirit."
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    Teams worked in 30-degree weather on Feb. 8, putting in as many as eight hours at a time to finish their sculptures for the competition.
    5 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-06.jpg
    Teams worked in 30-degree weather on Feb. 8, putting in as many as eight hours at a time to finish their sculptures for the competition.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    Rachel, a member of Driftless Snow Sculptors, forms the snout of the team's Piasa Bird, a Native American spirit significant to the history of the Mississippi River Valley.
    6 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-07.jpg
    Rachel, a member of Driftless Snow Sculptors, forms the snout of the team's Piasa Bird, a Native American spirit significant to the history of the Mississippi River Valley.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    A member of UW Platteville Art carves out the beginnings of a mouth into the team's yeti sculpture.
    7 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-10.jpg
    A member of UW Platteville Art carves out the beginnings of a mouth into the team's yeti sculpture.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    Smaller versions of the snow blocks are placed for kids and visitors to make their own miniature snow sculptures on Sunday, the final day of the sculpting festival that invites the community out to celebrate.
    8 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-11.jpg
    Smaller versions of the snow blocks are placed for kids and visitors to make their own miniature snow sculptures on Sunday, the final day of the sculpting festival that invites the community out to celebrate.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    Snow sculptures are created near the sidewalk in Washington Park so passersby can stop to ask the sculptors questions while they work.
    9 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-12.jpg
    Snow sculptures are created near the sidewalk in Washington Park so passersby can stop to ask the sculptors questions while they work.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    Members of UW Platteville Art smooth the rounded sides of their yeti sculpture.
    10 of 12  — Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival-13.jpg
    Members of UW Platteville Art smooth the rounded sides of their yeti sculpture.
    Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio
    "Creepy Creativity," a snow sculpture of a haunted house created by team Dark Chambers, won the People's Choice award with 507 votes.
    11 of 12  — Dark Chambers1.jpg
    "Creepy Creativity," a snow sculpture of a haunted house created by team Dark Chambers, won the People's Choice award with 507 votes.
    Contributed / Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival
    Team Dark Chambers' original sketch of their haunted house snow sculpture.
    12 of 12  — Screenshot 2025-02-11 111402.png
    Team Dark Chambers' original sketch of their haunted house snow sculpture.
    Contributed / Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival

    The Dubuque Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival has been canceled before due to unseasonably warm weather, but even when there's no fresh snow, the competition goes on. The abundance of the stuff is made possible through a partnership with the nearby Sundown Mountain Resort, which uses machines that mix air, water, and pressure to manufacture the vast majority of the snow that lines its slopes.

    Team Snowmaggedon won Best in Show with their sculpture, "Birds Of A Feather," while team Dark Chambers walked away with $300 for their haunted house sculpture, "Creepy Creativity."

    Tags
    Arts & Life ArtMississippi RiverWeatherEastern Iowa
    Josie Fischels
    Josie Fischels is IPR's Arts & Culture Reporter, with expertise in performance art, visual art and Iowa Life. She's covered local and statewide arts, news and lifestyle features for The Daily Iowan, The Denver Post, NPR and currently for IPR. Fischels is a University of Iowa graduate.
    See stories by Josie Fischels
    Madeleine Charis King
    Madeleine Charis King (she/her) manages and writes Iowa Public Radio’s newsletters. She also takes photos in support of IPR's news and music teams.
    See stories by Madeleine Charis King
    Related Content