Love is in the airwaves! Advice for lasting relationships at any age

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and love is in the air.

IPR's Sunny Side Project visited assisted living facilities in Iowa this month to learn about love from a mature perspective.

No matter what the question is, the answer is love. Judy Olson

Residents of Oaknoll in Iowa City and Scottish Rite in Des Moines give advice on looking for love, how to know when you're in love and how to deal with heartbreak in this Valentine's special.

Stories of trips around the world and walks down memory lane bring us back to one common theme: love is always the answer.