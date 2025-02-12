© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Love is in the airwaves! Advice for lasting relationships at any age

Iowa Public Radio | By Madeleine Willis
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:04 PM CST
Collage of residents from Scottish Rite in Des Moines.
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio
Residents of Scottish Rite in Des Moines.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and love is in the air.

IPR's Sunny Side Project visited assisted living facilities in Iowa this month to learn about love from a mature perspective.

No matter what the question is, the answer is love.
Judy Olson

Residents of Oaknoll in Iowa City and Scottish Rite in Des Moines give advice on looking for love, how to know when you're in love and how to deal with heartbreak in this Valentine's special.

Stories of trips around the world and walks down memory lane bring us back to one common theme: love is always the answer.

Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
