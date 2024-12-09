Need to beat the winter blues? Here are 20 wintertime activities to check out across the state

As the sunset creeps up earlier each evening and the wind blows in colder air, snuggling up on the couch with a warm beverage and a Netflix binge can seem like the ideal way to spend another frigid Iowa winter.

But Iowans know how to make the most of the colder months, and for those who can already feel cabin fever settling in, the state’s abundant wintertime activities are waiting.

Here’s a list of a few of our faves:



Central Iowa

For the outdoor adventure seekers, Seven Oaks Recreation in Boone offers plenty of winter activities, including skiing, snowboarding and tubing across its 11 slopes.

Michael Leland / Iowa Public Radio Jester Park in Granger.

At Jester Park Nature Center in Granger, you can practice archery, see bison and elk and go cross-country skiing or snow shoeing.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio The Iowa Wild play at Wells Fargo Arena.

Bundle up to go ice skating outdoors at Brenton Skating Plaza in downtown Des Moines, then warm up by taking a stroll through the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden for their "Dome for the Holidays" event throughout December. Or take a trip to Wells Fargo Arena to catch an Iowa Wild hockey game.

Still need to finish Christmas shopping? Pella Main Street offers dozens of charming shops.

Attend the Color the Wind Kite Festival for free in Clear Lake in February 2025, where kite enthusiasts from around the country will gather to fly enormous, colorful kites.

Clear Lake is also known for its ice fishing. There are more than 100 shelters sitting on the lake for weeks in the winter where anglers catch yellow bass, walleyes, bluegill, yellow perch and crappie.

Northeast Iowa

Ready to hit the slopes? There are 21 to try at Sundown Mountain Resort in Dubuque. Skiers and snowboarders of all levels are welcome!

For the cross country skiers, try checking out the trails and gorgeous scenery in Decorah on the Trout Run Trail.

Every winter, thousands of bald eagles flock to the northern part of Iowa near the Mississippi River. Catch sight of them during the 40th annual Clinton Bald Eagle Watch Feb. 17.

Cozy up in a heated cabin at Backbone State Park in Dundee for a winter weekend getaway.

Northwest Iowa

Get your ice fishing fix at Storm Lake. Don't forget to pay a visit to Santa's Castle after you catch a walleye!

Race down a 700-foot tubing hill at Cone Park in Sioux City, or take it at your own pace on the ice skating rink or by relaxing near the outdoor fire pits.

Join the fun for the University of Okoboji Winter Games, taking place Jan. 23-26, 2025, and find out what broomball is. There's also flag football, softball, a bags tournament, a polar plunge and a chili cook-off!



Southwest Iowa

Mt. Crescent Ski Area offers ski and snowboard rentals, lessons, sledding and four-season hiking trails within Iowa’s Loess Hills.

Check out the shops at "Iowa's Antique City," the Walnut Antique Stores.

Southeast Iowa

Visit the Villages of Van Buren. The 12 German villages offer lots of antique stores to explore, plus historic lodging and unique dining experiences.

And don't forget to stop at The District: Czech Village & New Bohemia in Cedar Rapids, home to a quaint collection of boutiques, cultural attractions and locally-owned restaurants.