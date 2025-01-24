Tim McGraw to headline first-ever all-day concert event at Field of Dreams movie site

Country star Tim McGraw is set to headline the first ever all-day concert held at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville. The event will be held Aug. 30.

Organizers say they'll announce additional opening acts in the coming weeks.

"When people come here, they want to share a catch, swing the bat, run the bases and even snap a picture on our porch," said Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque at a press conference held Friday morning. "And now is the first opportunity for these folks to come here and experience a country concert."

The event is described as a "unique celebration of history, family, and the spirit of baseball." It will take place on what would have been the 81st birthday of MLB player Tug McGraw, Tim McGraw's father.

"The fact that Tim McGraw is going to bring a world-class event to our corner of Iowa on what would be his late father's birthday speaks to the inspiration and meaning of this place and the magic of what is possible here," said Nate Runde, chair of the Dyersville Events board of directors.

Organizers say the response to the concert has been enormous, with presale tickets sold out in less than five minutes. (You can still buy tickets!)

U.S. Concert Agency founder Nick Abate says it's just one example of what's to come. The event has started a multi-year partnership between his agency and StubHub, with plans for future live events at the Field of Dreams. It marks a new era for the site that has been making efforts to expand in recent years.

McGraw was last seen in Iowa last spring, sporting a Caitlin Clark jersey at his concert at Wells Fargo Arena.