Remembering David Lynch: His art, music and ties to Iowa

David Lynch died Jan. 16, 2025 at the age of 78. One of the most prolific artists of his time, Lynch wasn’t just a director, he did it all. Musician, visual artist, painter, writer — you name it, Lynch took a stab at it. He even had ties to Iowa! He started the David Lynch Foundation as a space to practice transcendental meditation, which he had practiced since his early 20s, and of course the foundation has a center in Iowa — Fairfield to be exact. Additionally, his film The Straight Story, which centered on lead character Alvin Straight's journey from Laurens, Iowa to Mt. Zion, Wisc. on his lawnmower, was partially shot right here in the state.

Lynch was a prolific character who deserves all the praise and recognition that he has received. I even have a personal anecdote about him (albeit through my sister). In the 1990s, around the time The Straight Story was released, Lynch was living in Madison. My sister was working at the Video Station, which was one of the local video rental stores at the time. And, if you remember, back when video stores were a thing, employees also had “staff picks.” My sister had Blue Velvet in hers (which is one of Lynch’s films). Well, one day, in walks Lynch, parking his car crooked and wearing a white t-shirt stained with spaghetti sauce. My sister immediately knew who he was, but played it cool.

Lynch roamed around the store and rented two movies. One was Forrest Gump, the other was one of his own films (my sister failed to remember which one). When he came up to the counter to check out, he noticed my sister’s name tag and the corresponding staff picks. He looked at her and said “nice picks.” Then he was ready to go on his way, but first he had to pay his outstanding late fees — with a lengthy line behind him! Turns out even famous directors couldn’t escape late fees.

Remembering such a colossal talent can seem like a large undertaking, but Lynch’s work is important, and worth the time and effort. In honor of his life fully lived, I’m going to examine his art — not just his films, but his music, his paintings and his foundation. Let’s remember David for what he was — a tremendous, talented, one-of-a-kind artist.



Twin Peaks – Television

After experiencing success (and Oscar nominations) with The Elephant Man and Blue Velvet, Lynch, along with a good amount of his collaborators, entered the realm of T.V. In the process, they changed prime time forever.

Twin Peaks starts as a quirky murder mystery centering on detective Dale Cooper trying to solve a whodunit — namely, who killed homecoming queen Laura Palmer. But the plotline quickly evolves into something surreal that had not, at that point, ever been seen on TV. Shows like Breaking Bad, The X-Files, Supernatural, Lost, Yellowjackets and so many more had the way paved for them by Lynch and Twin Peaks. And, if you recognize the TV show name, yes, the 2017 series is a revival of Lynch’s original project.

And, there’s an Iowa connection as well. Singer Julee Cruise, who was born in Iowa and attended Drake University, was enlisted to assist on the show’s soundtrack, handling vocal duty on the theme song “Falling.” The track is a haunting masterpiece, and finding out the Iowa connection adds even more to the mystique.



“Ghost of Love” – Music

Lynch never really admitted to being a musician. He would often say he loved music, but that he wasn’t a musician. Personally, I think he was just being modest. He could play a mean guitar and even sing. This single is a great example of this. Moody is an understatement. The guitar brings the imagery of his films to mind — think the club scene in Blue Velvet, or the Bang Bang Bar in Twin Peaks. The lyrics traverse themes of love and doing things one might not normally do while in love.



“Pete Goes to His Girlfriend’s House” – Mixed media art

David Lynch

Lynch was a talented painter, and his work incorporated a multitude of different techniques and styles. “Pete Goes to His Girlfriend’s House” is Lynch’s mind brought to the canvas… or should I say cardboard. Art is always open to interpretation and Lynch knew this, so keep that in mind as you read on.

The piece is a view of a giant skeletal or zombie-like man with a knife and gun pointed at a house, with a woman inside the house magnified as if through a window or TV set. There are red LED lights poking through above the man’s head. Is the man headed to murder his girlfriend, or is he there to save her? Or is it something else entirely? If you had asked Lynch to share insight into his intent, it would have been a simple “No.”

The Elephant Man – Film

While not the most Lynchian film, The Elephant Man is arguably one of his best works as a director. The film centers on title character John Merrick, AKA The Elephant Man, named such because he was stricken with severe deformities.

John is a freakshow attraction, but as we learn by the film's end, he is incredibly intelligent, but has been mistreated his whole life because of the way he looked. The film is extremely compassionate and empathetic, and in my honest opinion should be mandatory viewing, especially in times when many feel that compassion and empathy are lacking.



The David Lynch Foundation – Culture

As I noted earlier, Lynch was a follower of transcendental meditation. Developed by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (who worked as The Beatles spiritual advisor in the late ‘60s), the technique is meant to be practiced twice a day in a dark room with eyes closed. The methodology is intended to achieve stress relief, relaxed awareness and greater creativity.

And Lynch swore by the method. In 2005 he started the David Lynch Foundation, with centers in New York and Los Angeles and the third in Fairfield. Lynch visited Iowa frequently, and was extremely passionate about the work being conducted at the foundation. He even taught film classes while visiting.

Lynch had many ties to the Midwest and often explored them in his work. He used the quaint, unassuming backdrop of Middle America to explore themes of darkness and an inner sense of existential turmoil.

Like all great artists, David Lynch did his own thing and cut his own path. His work has stood the test of time and is constantly influencing new artists. I know he influenced me — he’s one of the main reasons I decided to go to film school. He will be missed.