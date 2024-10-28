Over 250 Sioux City motorcyclists show up to grant 11-year-old's birthday wish

An 11-year-old's birthday party had a turnout of more than 250 people earlier this month. The party guests, motorcyclists from the Sioux City area, filled the street to make a stranger’s day after seeing a mom’s post asking for help in making a birthday extra special.

Ashley Kirkes, a mother of two boys — Dallas and Dakota — says she always goes “big” for birthdays.

“When we can make one day really, really special for them, why not?” she said.

For his 11th birthday, Kirkes’ son Dallas said he wanted to ride a motorcycle. Dallas got the idea after 12 cyclists stopped by a lemonade stand he was running. Kirkes said after that interaction, Dallas became obsessed with motorcycles. She posted an invitation on Facebook, hoping she could get 20 or 30 bike riders to show up.

“We ended up with 250 to 300 motorcycles at our house, along with the 712 Sioux City Jeep Club," she recalled. "We had two vipers show up, several sports cars drove by... It was just amazing.”

Photo Contributed by Ashley Kirkes. Dallas' party guests gather outside his home.

To make their visit even more special, the motorcyclists brought gifts and cards for Dallas.

Kirkes’ immediate reaction was to cry tears of joy.

“I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, there really is good in the community," she said. "There really [are] people out there who care about kids or just people in general.’”

The smile on his face is the biggest smile I've ever seen in my life, and it didn't go away for days. Ashley Kirkes

But Dallas’ reaction wasn’t tears.

As dozens of bikes pulled onto their street, Kirkes looked over at her son.

“The smile on his face is the biggest smile I've ever seen in my life, and it didn't go away for days,” she recalled.

After receiving an overwhelming amount of love from her community, Kirkes said she thinks she has peaked with her 11-year-old son's birthday party.

“I don't think I'll ever be able to top this one,” she said.

