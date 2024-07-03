Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers, Del Water Gap to headline Sioux City’s annual Saturday in the Park festival

Looking to listen to some top-notch live music over the Fourth of July weekend? On July 6, around 25,000 people from across the Midwest are expected to descend upon the Grandview Park Municipal Bandshell in Sioux City for Saturday in the Park.

Anthony Scanga / Iowa Public Radio The Del Water Gap set at Hinterland 2023 was even wetter than the name would suggest, as Samuel Jaffe and company rocked through rolling showers on Sunday.

The free, one-day music festival will feature 17 acts across two stages. Bleachers, Del Water Gap and Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs will headline.

Parts of northwest Iowa have struggled with flooding woes in the past week, but festival co-founder David Bernstein says the bandshell hasn't been affected, and as long as waters continue to recede in flood zones, the festival should remain dry.

Saturday in the Park is known for featuring artists from a wide range of genres, offering something for audience members of all ages. Past headliners have included Earth, Wind & Fire, Kacey Musgraves and AJR.

This year, the festival offers music spanning from country and rock to hip-hop and rap.

Bernstein says the blend of artists is one of his favorite things about the festival. He said he loves providing an accessible space where people can discover artists that they might not have cared to listen to otherwise.

“I think that's kind of the great vibe about Saturday in the Park, is because it's free and because our one prerequisite is great, live music performed well… the expectations of folks are always exceeded,” he said. “I think that provides for a great, great, great event.”

Bernstein says he’s “psyched” to hear Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs perform at the Main Stage, held in the bowl-shaped valley of the bandshell. Bleachers, led by Jack Antonoff (best known at the moment for his collaborations with Taylor Swift and most recently, producing half of Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album, Short n' Sweet), give an electric live show with “a lot of energy on stage,” according to Bernstein.

Beyond the Main Stage and Abe Stage (headlined by Twista), the festival will feature food vendors, a kid zone and “Arts Alley,” where visitors can buy clothing and shop jewelry and other hand-crafted works of art.

The night will end with fireworks.



Know before you go

Will recent flooding in northwest Iowa be an issue?

No — it shouldn't. The area of Sioux City where Saturday in the Park is held has not been impacted by flooding in the same way much of that area of the state has.

Be wary of road closures if you're taking I-29 to the south, but waters are expected to recede to allow for safe travel.



Where can I park?

Parking is available near the festival and at the Tyson Event Center, where shuttles are continuously running and can transport you to the festival for a small fee.



What should I bring?

So glad you asked. The event is free, but bring cash if you plan to buy any goodies (most vendors have become cashless and an ATM is available). If you plan to sit, bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Make sure any bags you bring are see-through. Leave any coolers of food and drinks at home. For a full list of suggestions of other items to make your experience great, check out our music festival packing list!