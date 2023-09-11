Fleur Cinema & Café in Des Moines reopens after three-year closure

Des Moines moviegoers gathered in the lobby of Fleur Cinema & Café Friday, Sept. 8 for the first time in over three years. Like many businesses during the pandemic, Fleur Cinema closed its doors in March of 2020. During that time, fans of the theater were left wondering what its fate would be. It wasn’t until July of this year that they got an answer.

On July 14, the iconic Southside movie theater announced its plans to reopen in fall 2023, in partnership with Fridley Theatres, who currently operates 16 other locations in the state.

Michael Coppola, who founded Fleur Cinema & Café in 2001, stated his enthusiasm for the partnership in that press release.

“I cannot think of a better company to be the steward of this theater into the future,” Coppola said. “I knew Bob Fridley, and he was one of the kindest men I’ve ever met. A true gentleman who loved the movies and embodied the business.”

Clinton Olsasky The iconic Fleur Cinema & Café reopens on the Southside of Des Moines after a three-year closure.

The press release announced plans to open by Oct. 1, so it took many by surprise when a second announcement was made on Sept. 6, stating that the theater would be opening up just two days later.

The decision to push the start date up by nearly a full month was inspired by the new release of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, according to Russell Vannorsdel, president of Fridley Theatres.

“The original Greek Wedding is the largest grossing title in the history of the Fleur Cinema,” Vannorsdel stated in the press release from Sept 6.

Chris Kottman, area manager at Fleur Cinema, previously worked at the theater as an assistant manager. He recalled the excitement around the original release.

“It ran for months on end. It was just a huge hit,” Kottman said. “So, it's kind of nice to come full circle and be open for the third one now.”

Audiences were pleased with the decision as well. Deb Hansen was at Fleur Cinema with her husband David to see My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 on opening night. Hansen said she was thrilled when she heard the theater was returning.

“I was very happy because I just like the atmosphere here compared to a franchise/chain theaters,” Hansen said. “I like the intimacy of the setting, and I like their choice of films.”

Clinton Olsasky Fleur Cinema & Café kicks off opening weekend with a lineup including My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Theater Camp and Past Lives.

According to Kottman, long-time Fleur Cinema fans won’t notice a change under the new Fridley partnership. He said the theater will continue to show new releases, arthouse films, international films and repertory series.

Kottman said he also plans to bring unique film experiences to Des Moines, such as live musical accompaniment to silent movies.

Clinton Olsasky The lobby at Fleur Cinema & Café is a favorite among moviegoers. The colorful space features eye-catching movie art and multiple seating areas.

The return of Fleur Cinema coincides with several recent additions to the film community across the state. Within the past year, the Varsity Cinema reopened in Des Moines’ Drake Neighborhood, FilmScene in Iowa City launched the annual Refocus Film Festival and it was announced that Davenport will soon be home to an arthouse theater called The Last Picture House.

The Varsity Cinema’s executive director Ben Godar sees Fleur Cinema’s reopening as a good sign that audiences will continue to return to the movies.

“After several years of seeing movie theaters closing following the pandemic, and box office numbers declining, it's been thrilling to see people returning to theaters and now theaters opening back up as well,” Godar said. “Our nonprofit mission has always been to grow the film culture in Des Moines, and this is a sign of growth. It's never about scarcity. It's about building a community where more people are excited about the art of film and providing them more options.”

Godar’s words ring true for moviegoers Angelica and Dean Grove, who are members at the Varsity Cinema and were at Fleur Cinema on opening night.

“We're always looking at what is showing, and hopefully they have different movies so we can go there [the Varsity Cinema], then come here [Fleur Cinema], depending on what we want to see,” Dean Grove said.

As for Kottman, he supports the Varsity and looks forward to more film events in the metro.

“I love the Varsity being open,” Kottman said. “I've been there multiple times since they've reopened. I don't really view them as competition as much as just an opportunity for more really great movies to be in Des Moines.”