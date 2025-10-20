Kokoroko: Tiny Desk Concert
Onome Edgeworth, Kokoroko's band leader and percussionist, told us: "Up until today, I thought, 'No chance. This is going to go horribly wrong.' " It's not uncommon for bands to come into our space with doubts. Still, in Edgeworth's case, the insecurities were quickly shed: the NPR crowd gave "good vibes" and, more importantly, this young group of British musicians is just so naturally talented.
The timing couldn't be better for this Tiny Desk. The themes and motivation behind Kokoroko's latest album, Tuff Times Never Last, speak directly to what many people are going through right now, but also convey a radical mission to choose joy. Musically, Kokoroko takes a massive leap and shows more confidence in the members' individual and harmonic vocal ranges. On songs like "Together We Are" and "Idea 5 (Call My Name)," they're simply going for it and nailing it. At the Desk, their fusion of funk, jazz, Afrobeats and R&B offer a magically singular experience.
SET LIST
- "Never Lost"
- "Together We Are"
- "Idea 5 (Call My Name)"
- "Sweetie"
MUSICIANS
- Sheila Maurice-Grey: vocals, trumpet
- Noushy Nanguy: vocals, trombone
- Onome Edgeworth: percussion
- Duane "Hurcs" Atherley: bass, background vocals
- Tobi Adenaike: guitar, background vocals
- Yohan Kebede: keys, background vocals
- Joel "JC" Clarke: drums
