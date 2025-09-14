Emmys 2025: Big wins for 'Adolescence,' 'The Studio' and more. See our running list

Updated September 14, 2025 at 9:55 PM CDT

Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the 77th Emmy Awards live on Sunday night. Severance, The Penguin, The Studio and The White Lotus are among the most-nominated shows.

Below are the nominees in some of the main categories. We'll be updating this page throughout the night, marking the winners in bold.

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Britt Lower, Severance

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding reality competition program

WINNER: The Traitors

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding talk series

WINNER: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Daily Show

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding drama series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

