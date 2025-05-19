What does it mean to be a man?

This season, we've discussed ways men and boys are struggling in important ways that hurts everyone in our society. Boys are being left behind in our education system and men are more likely to die by suicide than women. Men are also most likely to be both the victims and the perpetrators of violent crime in this country.

On this episode of Unsettled, we hear from men from a variety of different backgrounds, as they reflect on what it means to be a man at this moment.

Guests:

