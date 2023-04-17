Bartees Strange reflects on the success of 'Farm to Table'

It's been quite the rise for Bartees Strange, who released his debut solo album less than three years ago. One of the most critically acclaimed records of 2020, Live Forever was a genre-bending calling card, filled with confidence and nuance. Farm to Table followed suit in 2022, and more attention, acclaim and demand for the musician along with it.

In this session, Bartees reflects on the last few years; making Farm to Table, why he's more interested in longevity than being prolific, and how he's describing his next album.

