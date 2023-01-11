Aqrxvst, 'Hope'

© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Aqrxvst is a band that includes U.K. artists King Krule, Pretty V and Jadasea. Their debut EP, cheekily titled Agrxvst is the Band's Name, was released last week. On "Hope," the listener slides into a cyclical melody. Wavering chords fill an ambient void as Krule's voice is crushed into a dissonant telephone call. A woozy guitar is suspended by a deep bass line and a steady kick drum garnished by the touch of a hi-hat. Krule's chants float, reverberating in and out of comprehension; he mumbles into memories: "Even though nothing is true / The train was on the way, I could see it moving / I had to read it again, because I don't know what it said / Even though nothing is true." Teetering on the precipice of punk and dream pop, the track rings like a sacred toll or a broken lullaby.

