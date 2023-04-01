Raw milk, crisis numbers on student IDs, and SNAP and Medicaid verification pass one chamber and advance in the other’s committees

A bill requiring public schools to print on Student ID cards contact information for the crisis service Your Life Iowa passes out of the House, and is also considered by a Senate committee. The sale of raw milk passes in the Senate and has advanced from a House committee. The Senate’s version of a bill requiring more paperwork for eligibility for food assistance and Medicaid also passes a House committee. This is from a week where most bills need to pass from both a Senate and House committee to remain viable for this legislative session.