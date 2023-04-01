© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Under the Golden Dome hosted by John Pemble
Under the Golden Dome

Raw milk, crisis numbers on student IDs, and SNAP and Medicaid verification pass one chamber and advance in the other’s committees

By John Pemble
Published April 1, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT
John Pemble
IPR
Iowa Capitol gold and green domes with a deep blue sky.

A bill requiring public schools to print on Student ID cards contact information for the crisis service Your Life Iowa passes out of the House, and is also considered by a Senate committee. The sale of raw milk passes in the Senate and has advanced from a House committee. The Senate’s version of a bill requiring more paperwork for eligibility for food assistance and Medicaid also passes a House committee. This is from a week where most bills need to pass from both a Senate and House committee to remain viable for this legislative session.

Tags
2022 2023 Legislative Session
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
