Stegner's last novel celebrates life's changes

“Crossing to Safety” by Pulitzer Prize winner Wallace Stegner was published in 1987. It was Stegner’s final novel and a beautiful, life-affirming way to end a storied career. Stegner was known as the Dean of Western Writers, but Iowa has a claim on him, too. He was born in Lake Mills and earned his master's and doctorate degrees at the University of Iowa.

In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe is joined by three expert readers for a discussion of this treasured text.

Guests:

