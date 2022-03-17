© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa Book Club

Stegner's last novel celebrates life's changes

Published March 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
“Crossing to Safety” by Pulitzer Prize winner Wallace Stegner was published in 1987. It was Stegner’s final novel and a beautiful, life-affirming way to end a storied career. Stegner was known as the Dean of Western Writers, but Iowa has a claim on him, too. He was born in Lake Mills and earned his master's and doctorate degrees at the University of Iowa.

In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe is joined by three expert readers for a discussion of this treasured text.

Guests:

  • Dean Bakopoulos, author and writer-in-residence at Grinnell College
  • Karen Bryan, former WOI Radio host
  • Michael Knock, professor of History at Clarke University

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez
