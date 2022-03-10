© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa Book Club

Author Lee Cole hopes for empathy while exploring division

Published March 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Lee Cole's debut novel, Groundskeeping, takes place in his home state of Kentucky. But even if you're not familiar with the Kentucky landscape, the emotional landscape of the novel feels very familiar. The story picks up a few weeks before the 2016 Presidential election and introduces us to the main character, Owen, who is trying to find his place in the world.

In this episode, Charity Nebbe talks with Cole, who is a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop.

Guests:

  • Lee Cole, author of Groundskeeping, and graduate of the Iowa Writer's Workshop

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
