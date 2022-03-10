Author Lee Cole hopes for empathy while exploring division

Lee Cole's debut novel, Groundskeeping, takes place in his home state of Kentucky. But even if you're not familiar with the Kentucky landscape, the emotional landscape of the novel feels very familiar. The story picks up a few weeks before the 2016 Presidential election and introduces us to the main character, Owen, who is trying to find his place in the world.

In this episode, Charity Nebbe talks with Cole, who is a graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop.

Guests:

