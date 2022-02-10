© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa Book Club

Octavia Butler's 1979 sci-fi, historical fiction novel is still relevant today

Published February 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Octavia Butler's “Kindred” is a sci-fi novel and historical fiction. The main character, Dana, is a 26-year-old Black woman living in Los Angeles. As she's settling into a new house with her white husband, Dana finds herself suddenly transported through time and space to the antebellum south. In the past, she encounters her ancestors and has to figure out how to survive as a young Black woman in a slave state.

Guests:

  • Lakesia Johnson, associate professor and department chair of Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies at Grinnell College
  • Akwi Nji, artist, poet and storyteller from Cedar Rapids
  • Amaya Dawson, student, Cedar Rapids Washington

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
