Octavia Butler's 1979 sci-fi, historical fiction novel is still relevant today

Octavia Butler's “Kindred” is a sci-fi novel and historical fiction. The main character, Dana, is a 26-year-old Black woman living in Los Angeles. As she's settling into a new house with her white husband, Dana finds herself suddenly transported through time and space to the antebellum south. In the past, she encounters her ancestors and has to figure out how to survive as a young Black woman in a slave state.

