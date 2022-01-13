© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Amy Tan continues exploring mother-daughter relationships and inherited trauma in the stories of Shanghai courtesans

Published January 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
In her best-selling novels, Amy Tan has explored mother-daughter relationships that resonate across cultures. In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club she talks with Charity Nebbe about her 2013 novel, "The Valley of Amazement," the photo that inspired it and writing her very first sex scenes.

Guest:

  • Amy Tan, author of "The Valley of Amazement," as well as "The Joy Luck Club" and other books

