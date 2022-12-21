NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Lars Gotrich

As a '90s kid who spent hours with a Walkman in the backseat of a car, an appreciation for the sonic narrative has stuck — that same patience, nuance and attention to detail can be found in my favorite albums of 2022. But songs? I needed immediate thrills, so that's why I've opted for 10 hardcore rippers that whipped my ass. Bonus shout out to @tacoplug's Turnstile/"Peanut Butter Jelly Time" mashup, the hardest mesh-shorts mosh-jam of 2022. No ranks, no masters. See y'all in the pit.

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• Björk, Fossora

• Straw Man Army, SOS

• Maggie Rogers, Surrender

• Linda Ayupuka, God Created Everything

• caroline, caroline

• Nancy Mounir, Nozhet El Nofous

• Bill Orcutt, Music for Four Guitars

• Editrix, Editrix II: Editrix Goes to Hell

• Hikaru Utada, BAD MODE

• SONJA, Loud Arriver

Top 10 Hardcore Songs of 2022

• Soul Glo, "Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))"

• daddy's boy, "brb fetching the guillotine"

• Rigorous Institution, "Tempt Fate... And Win!"

• Gates of Hopeless, "True Justice Never Die"

• Warthog, "Four Walls"

• GEL, "Predominant Mask"

• Devil Despize, "Alpha & Omega"

• Hammered Hulls, "Rights and Reproduction"

• Petrol Girls, "Preachers"

• Speed, "Not That Nice"

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.