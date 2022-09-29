© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LISTEN: Robert Earl Keen Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

Iowa Public Radio | By Adam Harris
Published September 29, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
RobertEarlKeen, live on Mountain Stage in 2022.
Amos Perrine
/
Mountain Stage
Legend of the road, Robert Earl Keen, decided to make his 2022 tour his last. He joined us on Mountain Stage for a career-spanning set.

This week’s broadcast of Mountain Stage features a very special performance from Texas music legend Robert Earl Keen, who joined us on his final tour this past summer.

After 41 years of touring, writing, and recording, Keen announced in late 2021 that his next tour would be his last. A Houston native, Keen is one of the Lone Star state's legendary singer-songwriters. Keen has said he will continue to write music and create, host his popular podcast, support young artists, and follow his artistic muse wherever it takes him.

Keen appeared on Mountain Stage 12 times since 1989, and brought the goods for his final set on the show, performing a career-spanning set of crowd-favorites to a welcoming audience in Charleston, West Virginia.

Our Song of the Week is Keen's fitting farewell number, "I'm Coming Home."

Robert Earl Keen-I'm Coming Home , live on Mountain Stage
Recorded 7/24/2022 and broadcast starting 9/30/22.
RobertEarlKeen©AmosPerrine697.jpg

We’re also treated to live performances from the Dedicated Men of Zion, a group born out of the churches in eastern North Carolina, who bring their gospel-rich quartet harmony to thrilling effect. Emerging traditional country artist Joshua Hedley, and Fargo-born, Austin-incubated, Nashville resident and Western swing devotee Brennen Leigh round out the episode.

Click here for the playlist and be sure to join us on one of these NPR Music stations.

DedicatedMenOfZion©AmosPerrine52.jpg
1 of 5  — Dedicated Men Of Zion, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
BrennenLeigh©AmosPerrine21.jpg
2 of 5  — Brennen Leigh on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
JoshuaHedley©AmosPerrine69.jpg
3 of 5  — Joshua Hedley, live on Mountain Stage
Amos Perrine
Finale©AmosPerrine19.jpg
4 of 5  — Artists join host Larry Groce for the finale song.
Amos Perrine
RobertEarlKeen©AmosPerrine697.jpg
5 of 5  — Robert Earl Keen, live on Mountain Stage in 2022.
Amos Perrine

Sign up for our email newsletter for updates about our live shows, and be sure to check out our podcast page to hear something you may have missed.

Tags
Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris