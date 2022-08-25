LISTEN: Holly Cole Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2002

This week’s broadcast is a Mountain Stage Archive Special, recorded in Huntington, West Virginia in 2002. The jazz-inflected line-up includes saxophonist Joe Lovano, renowned jazz violinist Johnny Frigo, modern zydeco troupe Sean Ardoin & Zydekool, genre-crossing vocal/guitar jazz duo Tuck and Patti, and sensational vocalist Holly Cole.

Tune in starting Aug. 26 on our NPR affiliates to hear the entire show.

Renowned vocalist Holly Cole has our Song of the Week, a performance of “Cry (If I Want To)” originally released on Cole’s 1996 album It Happened One Night.

Holly Cole-Cry If You Want To, 2002 Listen • 2:51

1 of 6 — Joe Lovano Street Band on Mountain Stage 2002 Brian Blauser 2 of 6 — Holly Cole, Mountain Stage 2002 Singer Holly Cole on Mountain Stage in 2002. Brian Blauser 3 of 6 — Johnny Frigo on Mountain Stage, 2002 Brian Blauser 4 of 6 — Sean Ardoin & Zydekool on Mountain Stage, 2002 Brian Blauser 5 of 6 — Tuck and Patti on Mountain Stage, 2002 Brian Blauser 6 of 6 — Audience - Jazz Mu Tazz, 2002 Brian Blauser

Be sure to join us on our NPR stations starting Friday, Aug. 26 and stay tuned next week for another gem from the archives, featuring Los Lobos, Kevin Welch, Stacey Earle, Joanna Connor and Neil Halstead.

