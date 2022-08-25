© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LISTEN: Holly Cole Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2002

Iowa Public Radio | By Adam Harris
Published August 25, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Audience - Jazz Mu Tazz - 2002
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Audience members at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington, W.Va. ready to enjoy Mountain Stage as part of the Jazz-MU-Tazz series in June, 2002.

This week’s broadcast is a Mountain Stage Archive Special, recorded in Huntington, West Virginia in 2002. The jazz-inflected line-up includes saxophonist Joe Lovano, renowned jazz violinist Johnny Frigo, modern zydeco troupe Sean Ardoin & Zydekool, genre-crossing vocal/guitar jazz duo Tuck and Patti, and sensational vocalist Holly Cole.

Tune in starting Aug. 26 on our NPR affiliates to hear the entire show.

Renowned vocalist Holly Cole has our Song of the Week, a performance of “Cry (If I Want To)” originally released on Cole’s 1996 album It Happened One Night.

Holly Cole-Cry If You Want To, 2002
Holly Cole

Joe Lovano Street Band 1.jpg
1 of 6  — Joe Lovano Street Band on Mountain Stage 2002
Brian Blauser
Holly Cole, Mountain Stage 2002
2 of 6  — Holly Cole, Mountain Stage 2002
Singer Holly Cole on Mountain Stage in 2002.
Brian Blauser
Johnny Firgo.jpg
3 of 6  — Johnny Frigo on Mountain Stage, 2002
Brian Blauser
Sean Ardoin & Zydekool
4 of 6  — Sean Ardoin & Zydekool on Mountain Stage, 2002
Brian Blauser
Tuck and Patti.jpg
5 of 6  — Tuck and Patti on Mountain Stage, 2002
Brian Blauser
Audience - Jazz Mu Tazz.jpg
6 of 6  — Audience - Jazz Mu Tazz, 2002
Brian Blauser

Be sure to join us on our NPR stations starting Friday, Aug. 26 and stay tuned next week for another gem from the archives, featuring Los Lobos, Kevin Welch, Stacey Earle, Joanna Connor and Neil Halstead.

Tags

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris