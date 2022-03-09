© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma expresses his support for Ukraine

Published March 9, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The cellist Yo-Yo Ma began his Monday performance at Washington's Kennedy Center in a special way. A full house stood as he played Ukraine's national anthem. The same day, he expressed his support with less fanfare. A passing cyclist noticed the musician playing outside the Russian Embassy alone. He was next to a sign that protesters had set up, declaring the street Zelenskyy Way. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Music