“The Twelve Tribes of Hattie,” an extraordinary debut novel from Ayana Mathis, follows Hattie Shephard as she moves north to Philadelphia during the Great Migration. The book follows Hattie’s journey through a span of nearly 60 years with each chapter told in the voice of one of her children or grandchildren.

Host Charity Nebbe discusses the book with the author, Ayana Mathis, and expert readers Rachelle Chase, also an author, and retired librarian, Maeve Clark.