“Crossing to Safety,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Wallace Stegner was published in 1987. It’s a book about friendship, marriage, growing up and growing old. It follows two couples, the Morgans and the Langs, through many decades of life, love and loss.

Host Charity Nebbe discusses the book with author and academic Dean Bakopoulos of Grinnell College, Michael Knock, a historian who teaches at Clarke University in Dubuque and retired broadcaster Karen Bryan.