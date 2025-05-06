Iowa Senate advances status quo budget for higher ed

Iowa Senate Republicans advanced a status quo budget Tuesday for the state’s public universities, community colleges and tuition grants for private college students.

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, says it’s awful to see no increase for higher education.

“You’re putting the costs on the backs of Iowa families and students and raising the costs on them.”

Sen. Jesse Green, R-Boone, says his constituents have been asking him to shrink government and put more money in Iowans’ hands.

House Republicans are proposing increases for community colleges and for several specific programs at Iowa’s three public universities. Both the House and Senate GOP are supporting a $1 million increase for the University of Iowa for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan to investigate the potential causes of Iowa’s high cancer rates.