Iowa’s legislative session isn’t over, as leaders disagree on budget

Friday was scheduled to be the last day of Iowa’s legislative session, but lawmakers are going into overtime.

That’s largely because Republican leaders don’t agree on how much to spend on state services next fiscal year.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Senate Republicans are in a public fight over the budget against House Republicans.

At the same time, 12 Republican senators say they won’t vote for budget bills until they’re given a chance to vote on a bill limiting eminent domain use for carbon pipelines.

It’s not clear how many lawmakers will return to the state Capitol next week if the stalemate continues. Statehouse leaders sometimes have rank-and-file members stay home until they make progress on a budget deal. And lawmakers will no longer get per diem payment to cover their expenses for traveling to Des Moines.