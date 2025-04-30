Reynolds signs law banning cellphones during class in K-12 schools

School districts in Iowa will have to ban cellphones during instructional time starting this upcoming school year. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that establishes a ban, but lets schools have tougher policies if they choose.

The legislation makes exceptions for students with disabilities and with individualized education plans.

Reynolds says Hoover High School in Des Moines has already implemented a similar policy and has seen higher grades, fewer suspensions and improved attendance.

“Student belonging data increased by 7%. Anecdotally, I was told that there's been a complete culture shift at Hoover this year — more joy, more camaraderie and much more learning.”

Under the law, parents and guardians would also be able to request exceptions for their child due to mental or physical health reasons.