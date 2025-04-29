Vaccine exemption bill heads to the governor’s desk

Iowa schools, colleges and child care providers would have to provide information about vaccine requirement exemptions under a bill that’s on its way to the governor’s desk. State law allows health exemptions that are certified by a medical provider, as well as religious exemptions.

Sen. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids, says she has deep concerns about highlighting vaccine exemptions, especially when several states are reporting measles outbreaks.

“The implications of this legislation could undermine public health efforts and lead to increased vaccine hesitancy, weakening our state and threatening our children.”

Republicans say they’ve heard that some school officials didn’t inform parents about vaccine exemptions. They say the bill will ensure the law around exemptions is upheld.