Iowa House and Senate GOP disagree on state budget by $36M

Iowa House and Senate Republicans are $36 million apart on their state budget proposals as they try to negotiate an end to Iowa’s 2025 legislative session.

The Senate GOP announced Monday that they’ve agreed with Gov. Kim Reynolds to spend $9.42 billion on state services. The House GOP is proposing spending $9.45 billion.

Both proposals are about $900 million more than the amount of revenue the state is expected to take in next fiscal year, meaning lawmakers will have to dip into reserve funds to cover the gap.

Iowa’s legislative session is scheduled to end May 2, but it’s almost guaranteed to go into overtime because there’s still no final budget agreement.