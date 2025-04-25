House passes bill to provide small-town grocers with state assistance

Local grocers could see greater financial assistance from the state under a proposal passed out of the Iowa House Thursday. The bill would establish a program to help small-town grocers pay for things like building renovations, new equipment and technology and professional services.

Priority would be given to stores that accept SNAP benefits, provide jobs, sell local foods and are located in the least-populated communities.

The legislation also creates a grant program for boosting local food processing.

Rep. Shannon Latham, R-Franklin County, says the bill will help bridge the gap between local producers, processors and consumers.

“Grocery stores are truly the heart of our communities and local neighborhoods. They're vital for healthy Iowa communities. Not only do they provide nutritious food for residents, but these businesses add to our local economies.”

Lawmakers broadened the definition of grocery stores so small businesses in food deserts would qualify.

Republican Rep. Brian Lohse of Bondurant says he attended the Iowa Hunger Summit last year and heard two top concerns about grocery stores. First, that profit margins were thin – making it difficult to make upgrades – and second, that they lacked support.

“They need some resources. They need some help in order, not necessarily money, not always just money, but also just some resources in order to be able to know how to market, to be connected with other suppliers, to do those things that they need to do on a daily basis.”

The proposal passed unanimously and next heads to the Senate for consideration.