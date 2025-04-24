Anti-SLAPP bill that strengthens free speech protections heads to governor’s desk

An Iowa bill that would strengthen free speech protections is on its way to the governor’s desk. The Iowa House passed the so-called anti-SLAPP bill Thursday.

The bill is meant to guard people from strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPP). People facing certain lawsuits could seek to get them dismissed more quickly, and the losing party could be on the hook for the other side’s legal costs.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, says he’s been trying to get the bill passed since 2018, and the Senate finally got on board this year.

“Were this to be signed into law, it will be on the books going forward, which will be, I think, a tremendous victory in trying to protect our small-town newspapers and media outlets from being put out of business.”

Holt says he was inspired to push for this bill after a SLAPP lawsuit almost put a Carroll newspaper out of business. More than 30 states have anti-SLAPP laws.