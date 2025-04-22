Bill to create 'school safety assessment teams' heads to governor’s desk

Schools would be authorized to have teams to intervene when students pose a threat to school safety under a bill passed by the Iowa House Monday.

The teams would be made up of a mix of people, like school officials, mental health professionals, social workers and people from juvenile court services and law enforcement. Their job would be to coordinate resources, evaluate threats and intervene when students pose a threat to the school.

Rep. Henry Stone, D-Forest City, says the bill gives schools a tool for communicating across different groups.

“The inability to share information with one another is the most common barrier encountered by these multidisciplinary teams.”

Public, private and charter schools would be allowed to have the teams under the bill. It passed unanimously and now heads to the governor’s desk.