Iowa lawmakers advance bill to opt-out of UN or World Economic Forum policies

An Iowa House committee advanced a proposal that would exempt Iowa from any binding policies or mandates from the United Nations or the World Economic Forum.

The state — and any agencies or departments within it — would be blocked from enforcing or implementing any rules, taxes or regulations from the organizations.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, says the bill is a “buffer against fear campaigns” and a “barrier against government overreach.”

“The last several years have made it clear that international organizations have the capacity to influence policy in the United States despite the lack of any legal confirmation process. The COVID pandemic is the perfect example of entities like the World Health Organization significantly influencing public health policy despite accountability to the American people and the people of Iowa.”

Holt said other states like Louisiana and Oklahoma have passed similar laws. The proposal says the attorney general could take action if there is a violation of the bill.