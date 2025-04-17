Iowa House passes bill to create tax credit for radon mitigation

Iowans could be reimbursed through tax credits for installing radon mitigation systems under a bill passed by a House committee Wednesday. The credit, which would cover up to $1,000, would be available for individuals and corporate income taxes.

Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines, supports the proposal and says the bill will save lives.

“This tax credit is something that can start to chip away at making our housing stock safer. And it comes at one of the most important times in state history for us here, when we’re in the middle of a cancer crisis and we know that radon is responsible for about 400 Iowa deaths per year.”

If passed, the bill would apply retroactively beginning in January of this year.